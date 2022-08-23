 Skip to content
News
US Dollar (DXY) Looks Overstretched, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Latest
2022-08-23 10:30:00
EUR Breaking News: Lackluster Eurozone PMI adds Further Pain to EURUSD
2022-08-23 08:31:00
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: The Downtrend May Be Over – What’s Next?
2022-08-23 18:30:00
WTI Crude Oil Outlook: EIA Storage Data and OPEC ‘Supply Cuts’ Lift Oil
2022-08-23 11:40:00
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Grind Support as Markets Weigh Disappointing Data
2022-08-23 20:00:00
Global Equity Wrap: Dow Jones, Dax 40, FTSE 100 Outlook
2022-08-23 15:30:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakdown Pivots Back for Resistance Test
2022-08-23 16:40:00
Gold and Silver Prices Down for 6 Days. Will Support Hold Before Jackson Hole?
2022-08-23 03:30:00
News
US Dollar (DXY) Looks Overstretched, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Latest
2022-08-23 10:30:00
GBP Breaking News: Mixed UK PMI Data, Pound Bid but Not Out of the Woods
2022-08-23 09:15:00
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; Jackson Hole Preview
2022-08-23 17:45:00
USD/JPY Rate Eyes Yearly High After Clearing August Opening Range
2022-08-23 00:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Grind Support as Markets Weigh Disappointing Data

S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Grind Support as Markets Weigh Disappointing Data

Cecilia Sanchez-Corona,

US Stock Market Key Points:

  • The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq 100 struggle to find strong direction despite disappointing economic data.
  • Housing Sector and PMIs show clear signs of a slowdown. USD index (DXY) responds and falls during today’s session.
  • All eyes are on the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium at the end of the week.

Most Read:US Dollar Cools Off and Equities Fly as Flash PMIs Heavily Disappoint

Corporate earnings season is coming to an end and investors are focusing on economic data, which is becoming a larger driver of market movements. Today, a couple items on the Economic Calendarfueled recession fears as it showed a disappointing picture both in the U.S. housing sector and in manufacturing and services activity. New home sales declined sharply in July and business activity from manufacturing and service providers showed weaker demand in August.The contraction in the Service sector is worrisome as it accounts for 76.9% of U.S. GDP.

The initial reactionwas a decline in US Treasury yields, a rally in Gold and a drop in the US dollar index (DXY). The euro rebounded from a low of 0.9899 to climb back above parity while the USD/JPY fell approximately 180 pips in the aftermath of the release. EUR/USD is now trading at 0.9968, while USD/JPY is at 136.78.

Also of note is the US stock market.Major indices had their worst day since June yesterday, however, after today’s negative data, indices showed gains as an initial reaction to lower yields- but then failed to follow through as yields rebounded.

The Dow and S&P 500 closed with a loss of 0.47% and 0.22% respectively. The Real Estate sector suffered a sharp drop of 1.46% in the face of a 12.7% decline of new home sales in July, the worst reading since 2016. The best performing sector was Energy, gaining more than 3.5% after the Saudi Energy Minister said that OPEC+ members could cut output in the future to “stabilize” the market. The WTI contract for October closed at 93.60. The next level to watch is around $95.08 pb where the 200 Day Moving Averagetouches the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.

Light Crude Oil Futures – DailyChart

S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Grind Support as Markets Weigh Disappointing Data

WTI Crude Oil Futures Daily Chart - Prepared using TradingView

Regarding earnings, consumer discretionary companies such as Macy’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods surprised markets by reporting better than expected revenue. Meanwhile, technology stock Zoom Video Communications missed expectations and lowered its full year guidance, which contrasted the strong results by Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Notably, negativeeconomic data and mixed earnings from tech companies did not seem to weigh much on the Nasdaq. The index ended flat. However, it will be interesting to see how it responds to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's highly anticipated speech on Friday at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

The area to watch on the Nasdaq is between 13,000 and 12,700 wherethere is confluence with the 100-day SMA and a strong support zone.

Nasdaq100 - Daily Price Chart

S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Grind Support as Markets Weigh Disappointing Data

Nasdaq100- Daily Chart Prepared Using TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

---Written by Cecilia Sanchez-Corona, Research Team, DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

