 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
European Energy Prices Fueling British Pound, Euro Weakness
2022-08-22 18:00:00
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD Persistence, EUR/JPY Resistance
2022-08-22 14:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: WTI Falling Wedge - Can Bulls Force a Reversal
2022-08-22 17:02:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil, Inflation, China, Jackson Hole, Fed
2022-08-22 12:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX 40, FTSE 100 & DJI Slammed by Resistance After Rocky Start
2022-08-22 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil, Inflation, China, Jackson Hole, Fed
2022-08-22 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil, Inflation, China, Jackson Hole, Fed
2022-08-22 12:30:00
Gold Price Latest - Bears Continue to Maul Gold Towards S1,700/oz.
2022-08-22 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
European Energy Prices Fueling British Pound, Euro Weakness
2022-08-22 18:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Fed in Focus at Jackson Hole
2022-08-21 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slides Against US Dollar and Swiss Franc. New Highs for USD/JPY and CHF/JPY?
2022-08-22 02:00:00
S&P 500 and VIX Looking to Growth Updates and Jackson Hole to Spur Market Pivot
2022-08-22 00:30:00
More View more
European Energy Prices Fueling British Pound, Euro Weakness

European Energy Prices Fueling British Pound, Euro Weakness

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

European Energy Outlook:

  • Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD rates hit fresh yearly lows today.
  • European and UK natural gas prices rallied to all-time highs, as did prices on future contracts for Germany.
  • Surging energy prices increased speculation around a deeper economic downturn for the Eurozone and the UK.

FX Declines Powered by Energy

It’s a bleak day in FX markets for the British Pound and the Euro, with both EUR/USD and GBP/USD rates hitting freshly yearly lows on the session. Senior Strategist James Stanley discussed the Euro’s malaise this morning, while last week we discussed how the UK is facing stagflation concerns, which have been weighing on the British Pound.

A resurgent US Dollar ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium is partially to blame, but the fact of the matter is that the British Pound’s and the Euro’s problems may be more closely tied to what’s happening in energy markets and the crisis that is unfolding rapidly ahead of the winter months.

No matter where you look, energy prices for Europe are soaring. Both the European benchmark – Dutch TTF – and UK natural gas prices have reached (or are reaching) all-time highs:

DUTCH (TTF1!) [BLUE] and UK (UKG1!) [ORANGE] NATURAL GAS PRICES: DAILY CHART (August 2021 to August 2022) (CHART 1)

European Energy Prices Fueling British Pound, Euro Weakness

Rising natural gas prices for Europe are spilling over to prices in futures for German and UK electricity for the December 2022 contracts:

German Power Baseload Electricity Futures (DEBZ2022) [BLUE] and UK Base Electricity Futures (UBLZ2022) [ORANGE]: DAILY CHART (August 2021 to August 2022) (CHART 2)

European Energy Prices Fueling British Pound, Euro Weakness

Climate change may be at fault, as record low levels on major European waterways – the Thames River in the UK, the Rhine River in Germany – are reducing available hydropower as well as access to water for cooling at nuclear power plants. In October 2021, we discussed how climate change and mitigation efforts could exacerbate energy supply issues.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is also to blame, with the tit-for-tat response to the sweeping Western sanctions back at the forefront amid an unexpected announced shutdown of Nordstream 1 from August 31 to September 2.

Regardless of what happens with the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, the British Pound and the Euro are likely tethered to what happens in energy markets for the foreseeable future. On days like today when Dutch and UK natural gas prices rise, it’s going to be bad news for the two major European currencies.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

The Bond Market as a Forecasting Tool for Stocks: Four Key Yield Curve Regimes
The Bond Market as a Forecasting Tool for Stocks: Four Key Yield Curve Regimes
2022-08-22 06:30:00
The Federal Reserve Bank: A Forex Trader’s Guide
The Federal Reserve Bank: A Forex Trader’s Guide
2022-08-22 03:30:00
Top 8 Forex Trading Strategies and their Pros and Cons
Top 8 Forex Trading Strategies and their Pros and Cons
2022-08-19 10:00:00
How to use the PPI in Forex Trading
How to use the PPI in Forex Trading
2022-08-19 08:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
GBP/USD
Mixed
Natural Gas