July US Jobs Report Explained For Traders in 60

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-08-05 12:00:00
EUR/USD Update: EURUSD Rallies Ahead of NFP, Trading Range in Focus
2022-08-05 08:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Under the Pump Despite US Dollar Sliding. Fresh lows for WTI?
2022-08-05 05:00:00
Oil Prices Eyes February Low Following Upward Adjustment in OPEC Output
2022-08-04 21:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-08-05 12:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Price Action: Are Bears Done For?
2022-08-04 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Short-term Technical Outlook: Gold Rally Halted by NFP
2022-08-05 13:30:00
Live Data Coverage: July US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-08-05 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-08-05 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Breaking News: BoE Hikes by 50bps, Highest in 27 Years
2022-08-04 11:18:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-08-05 12:00:00
Japanese Yen Resumes Slide Against US Dollar. Will USD/JPY Break Resistance?
2022-08-04 02:30:00
More View more
July US Jobs Report Explained For Traders in 60

July US Jobs Report Explained For Traders in 60

Research, Research Team

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Contractionary Monetary Policy: What is it and How Does it Work?
Contractionary Monetary Policy: What is it and How Does it Work?
2022-08-05 15:30:00
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
2022-08-05 11:40:00
Introduction to Basic Trendline Analysis
Introduction to Basic Trendline Analysis
2022-08-05 08:30:00
What Type of Forex Trader Are You?
What Type of Forex Trader Are You?
2022-08-05 06:30:00
Advertisement