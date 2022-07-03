News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Euro Q3 2022 Forecast: Euro May Fall Anew as Debt Crisis Fears Dilute ECB Rate Hikes
Euro May Be About to Drop Below Parity Against the US Dollar: Top Trading Opportunities
Oil - US Crude
Oil Q3 2022 Forecast: Rising Output to Coincide with Easing Demand
US Dollar Provides Safe Harbour From Swelling Recession Fears. Will USD (DXY) Break Higher?
Wall Street
DAX, DOW and FTSE Remain Pressured as Risk Aversion Bites
The Great Depression of 1929: Everything you Need to Know
Gold
Gold Q3 2022 Forecast: Fundamental Outlook Weakens
Gold Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Correction Searches for a Low
GBP/USD
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Can Sterling Recover or Will Bears Remain in Control?
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: New Quarter Carries Over GBP Pressures
USD/JPY
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Forecast: Will a Weak Yen Push the BoJ into Action?
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Targets 1998 High
Stocks and Bonds Up, Dollar Down (For Now): Top Trading Opportunities

Paul Robinson, Strategist

It appears that towards the very end of last quarter we hit a major inflection point in the trend of higher dollar and rates and lower stocks, and anything perceived as risky. While the longer-term outlook appears likely to continue supporting the first half theme, corrections will happen. It is even possible the correction in recent trends will have the market thinking the worst is behind us.

At any rate, I’ll take it one step at a time. For now, a recovery rally in stocks and bonds is anticipated while the dollar falls. The S&P 500 could rally up to around 4200, while the 30-yr ultra rallies to 160 or higher. The DXY could ease back inside the multi-year range towards the 100 level.

The S&P 500 isn’t necessarily bouncing from a highly notable level but the price action and sentiment suggest we have seen the worst for now.

S&P 500 Weekly Chart

Source: TradingView

The 30-year took out the 2018 low and reversed back above, suggesting we saw a wash-out.

30-yr Ultra Bond Weekly Chart

Source: TradingView

Failing to stay outside of the multi-month range is setting up the DXY for selling.

DXY Monthly Chart

Source: TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

