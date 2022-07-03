Long EUR/GBP - Interest Rate Differentials and Market Pricing: Top Trading Opportunities

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Carves Out Bullish Reversal Pattern, But Caution is Warranted
2022-07-03 10:30:00
Euro Q3 2022 Forecast: Euro May Fall Anew as Debt Crisis Fears Dilute ECB Rate Hikes
2022-07-02 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 2022 Forecast: Rising Output to Coincide with Easing Demand
2022-07-02 13:30:00
US Dollar Provides Safe Harbour From Swelling Recession Fears. Will USD (DXY) Break Higher?
2022-07-01 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Remain Pressured as Risk Aversion Bites
2022-07-01 13:14:00
The Great Depression of 1929: Everything you Need to Know
2022-07-01 09:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q3 2022 Forecast: Fundamental Outlook Weakens
2022-07-02 19:30:00
Gold Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Correction Searches for a Low
2022-07-01 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 2022 Forecast: The Bank of England - It’s Time to Decide
2022-07-03 13:30:00
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Can Sterling Recover or Will Bears Remain in Control?
2022-07-02 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Forecast: Will a Weak Yen Push the BoJ into Action?
2022-07-03 01:30:00
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Targets 1998 High
2022-07-02 00:00:00
More View more
Long EUR/GBP - Interest Rate Differentials and Market Pricing: Top Trading Opportunities

Long EUR/GBP - Interest Rate Differentials and Market Pricing: Top Trading Opportunities

Warren Venketas, Analyst

After a strong end to 2021 for the pound, 2022 has seen a change in fortunes for EUR/GBP bears. This is partly due to the market’s overexuberance in pricing rate hikes from the Bank of England (BoE) in late 2021 which has since unveiled itself in EUR/GBP price action. My bias for euro appreciation against the British Pound comes from the current interest rate differential between the European Central Bank (ECB) and the BoE. Looking at the graphic below, we can see the steady rise in EUR/GBP under the backdrop of a relatively hawkish BoE and a dovish ECB.

EUR/GBP (PINK) VS ECB DEPOSIT RATE (PURPLE) AND BOE BANK RATE (YELLOW)

Long EUR/GBP - Interest Rate Differentials and Market Pricing: Top Trading Opportunities

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, Refinitiv

Now that Q2 has ended, the ECB’s patient approach is seemingly shifting to one open to more aggressive tightening measures. This should (in theory) support the euro which has been resilient against the Sterling amidst several headwinds within the eurozone including the Russia/Ukraine conflict as well as its concerns with EU periphery bond yields. The ECB is behind the curve and should it delay further, higher rate hikes would be necessary--at significant economic cost.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/GBP WEEKLY CHART

Long EUR/GBP - Interest Rate Differentials and Market Pricing: Top Trading Opportunities

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The long-term view on the weekly chart shows several long upper wicks recently which may point to short-term downside but these do not take away from the long-term bullish outlook. The converging EMA’s (20 and 50-day highlighted in blue) could be developing into a bullish crossover which will further augment the upside bias. I will look for a confirmation weekly close above the psychological 0.8600 resistance zone for additional validation with a limit target at subsequent resistance targets.

EUR/GBP DAILY CHART

Long EUR/GBP - Interest Rate Differentials and Market Pricing: Top Trading Opportunities

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily chart reflects much of the same as the weekly EUR/GBP chart with the rising wedge chart pattern (black), pointing to possible short-term downside. A break below wedge support may trigger this bearish correction perhaps towards 0.8530 and 0.8500, while a move beyond 0.8500 could invalidate the long-term view. For now, short-term resistance targets (0.8600 and 0.8721) remain in favour as we look forward to changes in the fundamental, monetary policy dynamic in Europe and the United Kingdom.

Key resistance levels:

-0.8721

-0.8600

Key support levels:

-20-day EMA

-0.8530

-50-day EMA

-0.8500

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Trends to Persist in 3Q 2022: Top Trading Opportunities
Australian Dollar Trends to Persist in 3Q 2022: Top Trading Opportunities
2022-07-03 12:00:00
Short GBP/CHF on Worsening UK Fundamentals and a Motivated SNB: Top Trading Opportunities
Short GBP/CHF on Worsening UK Fundamentals and a Motivated SNB: Top Trading Opportunities
2022-07-03 08:00:00
Stocks and Bonds Up, Dollar Down (For Now): Top Trading Opportunities
Stocks and Bonds Up, Dollar Down (For Now): Top Trading Opportunities
2022-07-03 04:00:00
EUR/CAD – Stick to Trading a Solid Range: Top Trading Opportunities
EUR/CAD – Stick to Trading a Solid Range: Top Trading Opportunities
2022-07-03 00:00:00
Advertisement