Nasdaq 100 Fails to Sustain Bullish Momentum, Falls 1.65% in May; NFP Eyed this Week

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Pushing Higher as US Traders Buy Overnight Pullback
2022-05-31 18:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Record EU Inflation, EUR/USD Risking a Pullback
2022-05-31 09:39:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Update: EU Bans Russian Oil after Agreeing on Compromise
2022-05-31 11:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Bullish on Ukraine War, US NFPs, China Data
2022-05-31 06:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stock Reversal Levels
2022-05-28 12:00:00
Dow Jones Soars, Wall Street Aims for Best Week Since March. ASX 200, Hang Seng May Rise
2022-05-27 00:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holding Firm as US Dollar Undermined by Fed Policy Risks. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-05-30 05:00:00
Gold Prices May Rise as US Recession Fears Cool the Fed’s Interest Rate Outlook
2022-05-29 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Rebound Faces First Test
2022-05-31 19:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Rate Hikes Fade, Hope Hangs on NFP
2022-05-30 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-05-31 14:00:00
Euro Sinks as US Dollar Gains on Inflation Fears Boosting Yields. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-05-31 05:00:00
More View more
Nasdaq 100 Fails to Sustain Bullish Momentum, Falls 1.65% in May; NFP Eyed this Week

Nasdaq 100 Fails to Sustain Bullish Momentum, Falls 1.65% in May; NFP Eyed this Week

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

US STOCKS OUTLOOK:

  • Nasdaq 100 slides on Tuesday after failing to sustain bullish momentum from the previous week
  • The tech index falls 1.65% in May, following a 13.37% drop in April
  • This article looks at the key technical levels to watch for in the Nasdaq 100 over the next few days

Most Read: EUR/USD Pushing Higher as US Traders Buy Overnight Pullback

The Nasdaq 100 was subdued on Tuesday and failed to extend its pre-Memorial day gains, falling 0.31% to 12,642 in the session, despite a 4% rise in Amazon shares prices. With the pullback, the technology benchmark dropped 1.65% in May after a 13.37% plunge in April, although the monthly performance would have been worse if not for last week's strong bullish reversal, which saw the index bounce nearly 10% from the 2022 lows.

Despite the upswing seen towards the end of the month, tech stocks will have a difficult time recovering on a sustained basis as price pressures remain rampant in the economy. While inflation likely topped out in the first quarter, it will struggle to come down significantly and convincingly in the coming months due to rising energy costs, preventing the Fed from veering off the tightening course.

Following the European Union's decision to ban Russian crude imports, oil, which briefly hit a two-month high today, should remain biased to the upside ahead of the peak driving and travel season amid extreme market tightness. This situation will hinder any meaningful improvement on the inflation front, leading policymakers to retain a hawkish bias in the near term.

FOMC voting member Christopher Waller has been the first to raise the hawkishness level this month, indicating that he would support increasing interest rates in 50 bps increments for several more meetings and that he wouldn’t take supersized hikes off the table until inflation has moved down closer to the 2% target. This would represent a much more aggressive normalization cycle than what’s currently priced in. Against this backdrop, U.S. Treasury yields may soon end the downward correction that began three weeks ago and resume their ascent, further weighing on equity valuations.

Looking ahead, the week is packed with key economic data that will give traders the opportunity to assess the health of the economy, but the focus will likely be on the May nonfarm payrolls report and ISM (manufacturing and services PMI) surveys. If we see a sharp slowdown in the economy, recession fears will intensify, undermining risk assets. On the other hand, if data cools, but the magnitude of the slowdown is not extreme, sentiment could stabilize, giving the Nasdaq 100 some room to continue its recovery, but any upside should be limited considering the various headwinds plaguing the economy.

NASDAQ 100 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Despite rebounding almost 10% from its 2022 lows in recent days, the Nasdaq 100 remains stuck in a bear market, though sentiment appears to be on the mend, a situation that may pave the way for more gains in the coming days. Having said that, if the index manages to resume its recovery, initial resistance appears near the psychological 13,000 level, followed by 13,505, an area where the 50-day moving average converges with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021/2022 sell-off. On the flip side, if sellers return to fade the recent upswing and the price pivots lower, technical support rests at 12,600, and 12,250 thereafter.

NASDAQ 100 TECHNICAL CHART

Nasdaq 100 technical chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Copper Trading: Copper Trading Tips and Strategies
Copper Trading: Copper Trading Tips and Strategies
2022-05-31 00:30:00
How Current Markets Will Impact Traders | DailyFX Exclusive Q2 Forecast
How Current Markets Will Impact Traders | DailyFX Exclusive Q2 Forecast
2022-05-30 22:00:00
Forex Spreads Trading Strategies & Tips
Forex Spreads Trading Strategies & Tips
2022-05-30 20:00:00
How Technical Levels Will Develop In Q2 of 2022
How Technical Levels Will Develop In Q2 of 2022
2022-05-30 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
US 500
Mixed