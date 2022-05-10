News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Lifts Off as Yields Bump Higher and Commodities Sink. Where to for USD?
2022-05-10 02:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Looks To Re-Test April Swing Lows, U.S. CPI in Focus
2022-05-09 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further After Saudi Price Cut
2022-05-10 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price on Track to Test Monthly Opening Range
2022-05-09 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Crumbles on Wall Street. ASX 200 and Hang Seng Index Risk Following Lower
2022-05-10 00:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Body-Slammed on Recession Angst, April US Inflation Data Eyed
2022-05-09 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Larger Break, 1854 Support in Sight
2022-05-09 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Fed, CPI, China
2022-05-09 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Looks for Mercy at Support
2022-05-09 17:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-05-07 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Lifts Off as Yields Bump Higher and Commodities Sink. Where to for USD?
2022-05-10 02:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast – Setting Up for the Next Leg Higher?
2022-05-09 10:30:00
More View more
US Dollar Lifts Off as Yields Bump Higher and Commodities Sink. Where to for USD?

US Dollar Lifts Off as Yields Bump Higher and Commodities Sink. Where to for USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

US Dollar, DXY, Yields, JPY, EUR, USD/CNY, AUD, CAD, NOK, NZD - Talking Points

  • The US Dollar is at 20-year highs, but DXY index is lacking follow through
  • Commodities and a bloc of related currencies have been pummelled in the fallout
  • USD is making multi-year peaks against most currencies. Can DXY burst higher?

The US Dollar soared on Monday and into Tuesday as US nominal and real yields continued to escalate higher. The strength of the ‘big dollar’ was most felt against commodities and their related currencies.

Bizarrely, the DXY index, the most popular US Dollar index, has barely nudged a new high at the start of this week. This largely due to the Euro and Japanese Yen being relatively unscathed in the Dollar blitz so far, but that may not last.

US Dollar Index (DXY)Against US 10-Year Nominal and Real Yields

USD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allowed the Yuan to weaken to its lowest level since November 2020 on Monday. USD/CNY is now closing in on levels above 6.7300, well up from 6.3600 seen 3-weeks ago.

The world’s second-largest economy has allowed its currency to depreciate, and this could have further ramification for regional USD appreciation. The willingness of Japanese officials to jawbone USD/JPY lower could become less apparent.

Rising external yields are often associated with bouts of Yen depreciation and the resolve of the Bank of Japan to maintain domestic yield curve control may come under further scrutiny. A pop higher in USD/JPY cannot be ruled out.

USD traded at levels not seen since 2020 against AUD, CAD, NZD and NOK – otherwise known as the ‘commodity bloc’.

These currencies are susceptible to swings in risk appetite as their underlying economies are seen to be tied to global growth prospects due to their significant export of commodities.

Energy, industrial metals, precious metals and soft (agricultural) commodities are all under pressure in this round of US Dollar strengthening.

It should be noted though that the underlying problems with supply of most of these commodities have not gone away. Most particularly, the war in the Ukraine is ongoing and doesn’t look like abating any time soon.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Technical Analysis

The US Dollar index made a 20-year high at the end of April, but it has failed to follow through and appears to be stalling near the twin peaks of January 2017 and March 2020.

The DXY index is a US Dollar index that is weighted against EUR (57.6%), JPY (13.6%), GBP (11.9%), CAD (9.1%), SEK (4.2%) and CHF (3.6%).

As discussed above, EUR and JPY have not lost as much ground against the USD of late and this can explain the consolidation of the DXY.

The recent high of 104.187 may offer resistance. A break below the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) may indicate a turn in bullish momentum and support might be at last week’s low of 102.352.

DXY INDEX CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Futures Trading 101: Understanding the Basics
Futures Trading 101: Understanding the Basics
2022-05-09 21:00:00
How to Read a Candlestick Chart
How to Read a Candlestick Chart
2022-05-09 19:00:00
Top Trade Opportunities In Q2 of 2022
Top Trade Opportunities In Q2 of 2022
2022-05-09 16:30:00
Forex Trading Journal: A How-To and other Forex Trading Tips
Forex Trading Journal: A How-To and other Forex Trading Tips
2022-05-09 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/JPY
Bullish
EUR/USD
Bullish
AUD/USD
Mixed