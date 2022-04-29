News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Hot Core Inflation Emboldens ECB Rate Hike Plan
2022-04-29 09:34:00
EUR/USD Volatility to Swell? Ukraine War, GDP and CPI Data Ahead
2022-04-29 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
2022-04-28 22:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Going Nowhere Fast - What's Next?
2022-04-28 18:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
News
Robinhood Shares Drop on Earnings Report as Meme Traders Disappear
2022-04-28 21:30:00
Apple Earnings Q2: AAPL Stock Price Rises on Buyback, Dividend Boost
2022-04-28 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
News
Gold Price Latest – Struggling With Resistance as US Inflation Data Looms
2022-04-29 11:30:00
Gold Prices Rise, but is There Enough Momentum for XAU/USD to Follow Through?
2022-04-29 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
News
USD/JPY Slips, GBP/USD Rallies as the US Dollar Takes a Dip
2022-04-29 08:05:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2022-04-28 14:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
News
USD/JPY Slips, GBP/USD Rallies as the US Dollar Takes a Dip
2022-04-29 08:05:00
Dollar Roars Higher as Market Fumbles Earnings Data and Focuses on FOMC Decision
2022-04-29 03:00:00
What is a Bearish Engulfing Candle?

What is a Bearish Engulfing Candle?

Richard Snow, Analyst

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

