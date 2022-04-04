News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-04 19:05:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, CAD/JPY, SPX500, Gold Q2 Technical Setups
2022-04-04 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Rally May Stall on China Covid Woes, Fed Rate Hikes: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-04 21:00:00
European Markets: FTSE & DAX march towards key psychological levels
2022-04-04 16:20:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Turn & Burn Range- Breakout Levels
2022-03-31 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Coils into April / Q2 Open- XAU/USD Levels
2022-04-04 19:49:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-04 19:05:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-04 19:05:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-04 16:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-04 19:05:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, CAD/JPY, SPX500, Gold Q2 Technical Setups
2022-04-04 16:00:00
More View more
Oil Rally May Stall on China Covid Woes, Fed Rate Hikes: Top Trade Opportunities

Oil Rally May Stall on China Covid Woes, Fed Rate Hikes: Top Trade Opportunities

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Oil Price Forecast Q2’2022 – Talking Points

  • WTI crude and Brent oil prices hit multi-year highs in the first quarter
  • China’s Covid outbreak threatens to temper rebounding global demand
  • An aggressive Fed and the chance for a deal in Ukraine may stall the rally

WTI crude and Brent crude oil prices rocketed higher in the first quarter of the year as Covid-related lockdowns and restrictions were rolled back across major economies, fueling a surge in demand. That increase in demand quickly outpaced rising supply levels. Then, in February, Russia invaded Ukraine. A volley of Western sanctions followed, effectively severing Russia’s connection to global financial markets. The United States and Britain moved to ban Russian oil exports, although the European Union refrained, fearing an energy crisis.

Still, the confusion around quickly evolving sanctions as well as the removal of Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system has made buyers and foreign shippers hesitant to take delivery from Russian ports. Although not formally targeted by much of the Western alliance, Russia’s oil industry, which supplies around 10 million barrels per day to the global market, was thrown into chaos. Oil prices responded with Brent crude oil hitting its highest level since 2008.

However, there is potential for a near-term pullback even as demand around the world picks up. That pullback may come if Ukraine and Russia negotiate an end to the war. Such negotiations could lead to a removal of some Western sanctions, potentially reopening the taps on Russia’s energy products, at least to a degree. Outside of the supply factor, an end to the war would also remove the geopolitical risk premium in prices.

Oil Rally May Stall on China Covid Woes, Fed Rate Hikes: Top Trade Opportunities

Source: worldometers.info

There also exists a chance that the energy market’s demand-side may ease due to a Covid outbreak in China. A drop in demand for Asia’s largest oil consumer would likely be followed by a contraction in imports, easing pressure on strained supply capacity. China is reportedly soaking up some of Russia’s new spare capacity, but it still sources much of its oil from other countries.

The Beijing auto show that was scheduled for late April was canceled amid China’s worst Covid outbreak since the pandemic began. Other major events in China are likely to suffer the same fate until the outbreak is contained. Widespread cancellations would open the door for a pullback, with bearish factors compounded by the chance for a more aggressive 50 basis point rate hike from the Federal Reserve in May.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

What Are Continuation Patterns & How to Identify Them?
What Are Continuation Patterns & How to Identify Them?
2022-04-04 20:30:00
Australian Dollar Recovery in Focus for 2Q: Top Trade Opportunities
Australian Dollar Recovery in Focus for 2Q: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-04 18:00:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-04 16:45:00
Bearish U.S. Equities: Top Trade Opportunities
Bearish U.S. Equities: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-04 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude