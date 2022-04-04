Euro vs. Norwegian Krone Trade Eyed for Ukraine War Aftermath: Top Trade Opportunities

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, CAD/JPY, SPX500, Gold Q2 Technical Setups
2022-04-04 16:00:00
Rising Rates and Volatility are Features, Not Bugs: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-04 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
European Markets: FTSE & DAX march towards key psychological levels
2022-04-04 16:20:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, CAD/JPY, SPX500, Gold Q2 Technical Setups
2022-04-04 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Turn & Burn Range- Breakout Levels
2022-03-31 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, CAD/JPY, SPX500, Gold Q2 Technical Setups
2022-04-04 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast Q2 2022: Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-04-02 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Forecast: Seasonality Supports Cable Reversal in April
2022-04-04 09:10:00
US Dollar Up on Fed Hike Bets After Solid NFP. Can DXY Resume the Uptrend?
2022-04-04 05:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, CAD/JPY, SPX500, Gold Q2 Technical Setups
2022-04-04 16:00:00
US Dollar Up on Fed Hike Bets After Solid NFP. Can DXY Resume the Uptrend?
2022-04-04 05:30:00
More View more
Euro vs. Norwegian Krone Trade Eyed for Ukraine War Aftermath: Top Trade Opportunities

Euro vs. Norwegian Krone Trade Eyed for Ukraine War Aftermath: Top Trade Opportunities

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

The Norwegian Krone tends to rise against the Euro when crude oil prices are on the upswing. Norway is a prodigious exporter, with a current account surplus averaging over 6 percent of GDP for the past 40 years. Much of this success owes to energy sales to the Eurozone.

This by itself implies a steady underlying outflow of Euros to Norway from the currency bloc. That is understandably amplified when the cost of crude oil rises on global markets. A higher price per barrel feeds capital flows out of EUR and into NOK. It is thus not surprising to see the Krone at three-year highs against the Euro as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stokes supply disruption fears, sending oil prices sharply higher. Biting Western sanctions have hobbled Russian exports, squeezing an already tight post-pandemic market.

EUR/NOK vs. Brent crude oil, 12-month rolling correlation

Euro vs. Norwegian Krone Trade Eyed for Ukraine War Aftermath: Top Trade Opportunities

Chart created with TradingView, prepared by Ilya Spivak

A full return to the pre-war ‘normal’ seems unlikely. Germany and other key Eurozone economies have loudly pledged to diversify away from Russian energy, straining the regional supply/demand balance and seemingly pulling EUR/NOK lower longer-term.

Nevertheless, the eventual end of military engagement will almost certainly bring some level of relief. This implies that a near-term easing of scarcity concerns may see oil prices bounce before structural forces reassert their dominance, locking in an overall tighter market.

For EUR/NOK, this hints that a shorter-term bounce after the guns fall silent may offer an opening to sell into the longer-term decline. Tellingly, positive RSI divergence hints that downside momentum is ebbing even as the larger trend points lower after last year’s breakdown.

A bounce from immediate support at 9.3867 eyes a former swing low now recast as resistance at 9.6624, with a break above that targeting the inflection level at 9.9004. Probing above the 10.00 figure may follow. Alternatively, breaking support seems to initially expose 9.1587.

EUR/NOK spot (weekly chart)

Euro vs. Norwegian Krone Trade Eyed for Ukraine War Aftermath: Top Trade Opportunities

Chart created with TradingView, prepared by Ilya Spivak

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bearish U.S. Equities: Top Trade Opportunities
Bearish U.S. Equities: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-04 16:30:00
Short S&P 500 and Long AUDUSD: Top Trade Opportunities
Short S&P 500 and Long AUDUSD: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-04 16:00:00
Rising Rates and Volatility are Features, Not Bugs: Top Trade Opportunities
Rising Rates and Volatility are Features, Not Bugs: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-04 15:30:00
Fibonacci Confluence on FX Pairs
Fibonacci Confluence on FX Pairs
2022-04-04 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/NOK