News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Forecast Q2 2022: A Badly Battered Euro May Find a Lifeline in Ukraine, But Can an Upswing Last?
2022-04-02 08:00:00
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short EUR/CAD: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-03 05:00:00
Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
2022-04-02 13:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Turn & Burn Range- Breakout Levels
2022-03-31 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast Q2 2022: Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-04-02 19:30:00
Gold Price Q2 Technical Forecast: Bulls Rebuffed
2022-04-01 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q2 Technical Forecast: Can Pound Sterling Overcome Technical Hurdles?
2022-04-02 11:00:00
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Dollar Forecast Weighs Risk Appetite, Rate Forecasts, Recession Chatter
2022-04-02 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Q2 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY May Target 2015 High Next
2022-04-02 00:00:00
More View more
Short EUR/CAD: Top Trade Opportunities

Short EUR/CAD: Top Trade Opportunities

Richard Snow, Analyst

Short EUR/CAD on Elevated Oil Prices and Stark Monetary Policy Divergence

The first quarter of 2022 ended with the US dollar, Australian dollar and Canadian dollar as standout performers while the Turkish Lira, Russian Ruble, Japanese Yen and the Euro were among the worst performers (against the dollar). I favor the commodity currencies against the fundamentally weaker currencies with relatively dovish monetary frameworks.

Positive Outlook for the Canadian Dollar in Q2

The outlook for CAD is positive as Canada is in the early stages of a rather aggressive rate hiking cycle with markets anticipating 200 basis points of hiking before year end (as of 25 March 2022). I believe a fair amount of the hawkish bets have been priced in, meaning future hikes may not necessarily drive CAD, but should support the currency at the very least.

The main driver behind CAD for Q2will be the price of oil - which looks well supported at elevated levels from a fundamental standpoint. In Q2, while we may see some easing regarding general supply bottlenecks, oil prices are likely to remain elevated. OPEC+ appears determined to stick to the additional 400,000 bpd monthly output target as it is yet to deviate from the agreement in previous meetings. Actual output has fallen short of the target in recent months as some OPEC members have failed to ramp up output due to storage constraints or a lack of investment, further exacerbating supply challenges.

Dovish European Central Bank Policy Unlikely to Shift in Q2

Despite the date for possible ‘lift-off’ in the Eurozone shifting ever closer, the ECB stands committed that interest rate hikes will be considered sometime after the Bank’s net purchases under the Asset Purchase Programme (APP) runs its course, which is expected in Q3. The ECB also cautioned that it reserves the right to alter the size and duration of the net asset purchases in accordance with future data and economic outlook. Such optionality comes across as dovish compared to more hawkish central banks, like the Bank of Canada, which mentioned at the March meeting that it anticipates rates will have to rise further.

Short EUR/CAD Trade:

Continued Euro weakness and continued CAD strength remain central to this trade with a lofty target. It may be advisable to reduce the trade size for the duration of this trade.

EUR/CAD Weekly Chart

Short EUR/CAD: Top Trade Opportunities

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, Tradingview

A pullback from current levels towards 1.3890 remains a desirable entry level in the context of recent, strong, one-sided bearish momentum. Thereafter, the zone of support with a midpoint of 1.3750 appears as the first real test to the trade. The target of the short trade comes in at 1.3340 - which is ambitious – so it may be prudent to consider 1.3500 if signs of bearish fatigue start to appear. The trade will be considered invalidated above 1.4100.

The monthly chart helps to define the target of 1.3340 which has acted mainly as support over the years.

EUR/CAD Monthly Chart

Short EUR/CAD: Top Trade Opportunities

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, Tradingview

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Short SPX: Top Trade Opportunities
Short SPX: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-03 02:00:00
Long Energy Stocks: Top Trade Opportunities
Long Energy Stocks: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-02 23:00:00
Short Natural Gas: Top Trade Opportunities
Short Natural Gas: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-02 20:00:00
Short S&P 500: Top Trade Opportunities
Short S&P 500: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-02 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude