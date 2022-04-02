News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR Forecast Q2 2022: A Badly Battered Euro May Find a Lifeline in Ukraine, But Can an Upswing Last?
2022-04-02 08:00:00
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
2022-04-02 13:30:00
Energy Stocks Look Attractive on Soaring Oil: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-02 05:00:00
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Turn & Burn Range- Breakout Levels
2022-03-31 15:30:00
Gold Price Q2 Technical Forecast: Bulls Rebuffed
2022-04-01 18:30:00
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
British Pound Q2 Technical Forecast: Can Pound Sterling Overcome Technical Hurdles?
2022-04-02 11:00:00
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
S&P 500 and Dollar Forecast Weighs Risk Appetite, Rate Forecasts, Recession Chatter
2022-04-02 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Q2 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY May Target 2015 High Next
2022-04-02 00:00:00
Long VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH): Top Trade Opportunities

Long VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH): Top Trade Opportunities

James Blakeway,

Supply chain issues plagued the semiconductor space starting in 2020 and continuing into this year. The semiconductor stocks however seemed unphased as the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) rallied to an eye watering all time high of $318.82 on November 22nd of 2021. Unsurprisingly, SMH fell along with the broader tech sector at the start of 2022, with the downtrend worsening as war broke out in Ukraine. SMH now sits at $272, 15% off of the November highs but 14% off of the recent $237.32 low.

Long VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH): Top Trade Opportunities

For longer term investors, SMH is a good potential fund for those seeking to add a concentrated semiconductor investment, but don’t know which stock they wish to own. SMH holds a basket of 25 semiconductor stocks, with Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and Nvidia (NVDA) each making up about 10% of the overall ETF.

SMH can also work as a trading vehicle for options traders. Liquidity in most near-term expirations is respectable, with hundreds or thousands of contracts in open interest, depending on the strike. The bid-ask spreads for the options can be a little wider than some of the sector or equity index ETFs so traders must be patient with when attempting to fill spreads in SMH.

With the recent price action in SMH, I’m looking to place a “Jade Lizard” options strategy for the May expiration. A Jade Lizard combines a short put with a short call spread (selling a call and buying a further away call). Because the strategy collects $5.10, which is more than the width of the call spread, $5, there is no theoretical risk to the upside if SMH keeps running. I would simply keep the $0.10 ($10 per lot) if SMH rallies above $295.

Long VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH): Top Trade Opportunities

If the ETF price falls below $230, I would be obligated to purchase 100 shares. I am comfortable with this risk given SMH’s low for 2022 was over $237. Additionally, the cost basis on those shares would be $224.90 thanks to the $5.10 credit received for the strategy.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

