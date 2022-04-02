News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR Forecast Q2 2022: A Badly Battered Euro May Find a Lifeline in Ukraine, But Can an Upswing Last?
2022-04-01
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01
Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
2022-04-02
Energy Stocks Look Attractive on Soaring Oil: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-02
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Turn & Burn Range- Breakout Levels
2022-03-31
Gold Price Forecast Q2 2022: Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-04-02
Gold Price Q2 Technical Forecast: Bulls Rebuffed
2022-04-01
British Pound Q2 Technical Forecast: Can Pound Sterling Overcome Technical Hurdles?
2022-04-02
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01
S&P 500 and Dollar Forecast Weighs Risk Appetite, Rate Forecasts, Recession Chatter
2022-04-02
Japanese Yen Q2 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY May Target 2015 High Next
2022-04-02
Long Energy Stocks: Top Trade Opportunities

Long Energy Stocks: Top Trade Opportunities

Michael Rechenthin, PhD,

Energy Stocks on the Move

While energies are on a tear lately, their impact on the S&P 500 is limited. Under 5% of the index is comprised of stocks in this sector. This also means many portfolios will be underrepresented this sector.

Twenty-one stocks are in this sector.

Long Energy Stocks: Top Trade Opportunities

Here are a few observations.

  • The best 1-year performance is Devon (DVN) – the worst is Philips (PSX).
  • Largest capitalizations are Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and Conoco Philips (COP) by far.
  • The most volatile is Occidental (OXY) – traders have loved this stock for years. The options are liquid as well.
  • Stocks that have a tendency to be most correlated on a daily basis to the price of crude are OXY (Occidental) and Marathon Oil (MRO). Short term-traders should keep an eye on crude futures, /CL, when trading “Energies”
  • Bulls can consider selling a 30-delta put. This may provide lower buying power requirements then buying the stock outright, while also providing a lower loss level. Bears should consider a slightly out-of-the-money call credit spread.

Written by Michael Rechenthin,PhD, tastytrade Head of Research & Development

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

