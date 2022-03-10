News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Bears Pounce Post-ECB
2022-03-10 17:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-03-10 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Gold Price Forecast: Blow-Off Top or Pullback? Crude Oil Recovers, Upcoming US CPI
2022-03-10 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink Even as War in Ukraine Rages, ECB and US CPI Ahead
2022-03-10 08:01:00
Wall Street
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-03-10 07:00:00
Dow Jones Rebounds as Haven demand Wanes, Crude Oil Fall. Hang Seng Index May Rise
2022-03-10 01:00:00
Gold
Gold Price and Silver Price Forecast for the Days Ahead
2022-03-10 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Blow-Off Top or Pullback? Crude Oil Recovers, Upcoming US CPI
2022-03-10 09:00:00
GBP/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-03-10 15:00:00
British Pound Forecast – GBPUSD Struggles Continue as US CPI Release Nears
2022-03-10 10:06:00
USD/JPY
US Dollar Sinks as Markets Reverse Ahead of ECB and US CPI. Where to for DXY Index?
2022-03-10 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Uptrend in Focus as US Braces for Even Higher Inflation
2022-03-10 00:00:00
Breaking news

ECB Announces Faster QE Tapering, Euro Hits Session Highs

Currencies DailyFX Analysts Are Most Bullish About

Currencies DailyFX Analysts Are Most Bullish About

Research, Research Team

DailyFX analysts give their expert predictions and their 2022 Q1 forecasts to help you with your trading strategy and analysis, minimizing risk and maximizing returns. Predictions our analysts offer are based on fundamental factors such as economic outlook, capital flows and trade balances, or technical indicators such as moving averages and MACD.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

