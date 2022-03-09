How DailyFX Analysts Expect Risk Assets To Perform In Q1 of 2022

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
USD Breaking News: Diplomatic Solution Overshadows US JOLTs Job Openings Beat
2022-03-09 15:30:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Reprieve Could be the Calm Before Another Storm
2022-03-09 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Crude Oil Holds High Ground Amid Commodity Bedlam as USD Pauses. Where To For WTI?
2022-03-09 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Explodes Towards Record High As War Deepens
2022-03-08 19:30:00
Wall Street
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: It's a Mess
2022-03-08 15:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: The Relative Strength Play
2022-03-07 13:30:00
Gold
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Drops as Risk-Related Assets Receive a Lift
2022-03-09 11:22:00
Crude Oil Holds High Ground Amid Commodity Bedlam as USD Pauses. Where To For WTI?
2022-03-09 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Sterling Price Outlook: GBP/USD Remains Bearish on Rallies
2022-03-09 12:15:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at Risk as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2022-03-09 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2022-03-09 15:07:00
Japanese Yen May Rise as Leveraged Loan Market Risks Swell
2022-03-09 07:00:00
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

