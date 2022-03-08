Top Trade and Market Opportunities In Q1 of 2022

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Breakout Continues; USD/JPY Remains in Triangle
2022-03-08 17:50:00
EUR/USD Forecast: EU Debt Raising Announcement Drives Euro Higher
2022-03-08 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Explodes Towards Record High As War Deepens
2022-03-08 19:30:00
EUR/USD Forecast: EU Debt Raising Announcement Drives Euro Higher
2022-03-08 12:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: It's a Mess
2022-03-08 15:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: The Relative Strength Play
2022-03-07 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: All-Time Highs in Sight - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-03-08 16:30:00
Gold Settles Above $2,000 as LBMA Suspends Russian Gold and Silver Refiners
2022-03-08 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Breakout Continues; USD/JPY Remains in Triangle
2022-03-08 17:50:00
The War Bid: USD Majors, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-07 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Breakout Continues; USD/JPY Remains in Triangle
2022-03-08 17:50:00
The War Bid: USD Majors, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-07 16:30:00
More View more
Top Trade and Market Opportunities In Q1 of 2022

Top Trade and Market Opportunities In Q1 of 2022

Research, Research Team

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

3 Key Tips To Building Your Confidence As A Trader
3 Key Tips To Building Your Confidence As A Trader
2022-03-08 15:30:00
The Psychology of Speculation in the Forex Market
The Psychology of Speculation in the Forex Market
2022-03-08 11:00:00
Using Stop Loss Orders in Forex Trading
Using Stop Loss Orders in Forex Trading
2022-03-08 08:00:00
Gold Price Bursts Higher on Sinking Real Yields and War Woes. Where to for XAU/USD?
Gold Price Bursts Higher on Sinking Real Yields and War Woes. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-03-08 02:00:00
Advertisement