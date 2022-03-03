How Current Market Events Will Impact Q1 of 2022

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Rampant Inflation and Low Unemployment Plagues ECB
2022-03-03 12:14:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Pressured by Widening Rate Differentials
2022-03-03 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
News
S&P 500, DAX 40 – Equity Markets Remain Under Pressure as Fighting in Ukraine Intensifies
2022-03-03 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Crash from Highs if Russia, Ukraine Crisis Ebbs
2022-03-03 08:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: In Bounce-mode, for Now
2022-03-03 13:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Traders Boost Long Bets Despite Ukraine Tensions
2022-03-03 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
News
Gold Price Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Emerges Ahead of US NFP Report
2022-03-03 02:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-02 19:35:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-02 19:35:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-03-02 18:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as Leveraged Loan Market Risks Swell
2022-03-03 05:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Breakouts and Reversals.
2022-03-03 03:00:00
