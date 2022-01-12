3 Key Tips To Building Your Confidence As A Trader

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Analysis: EURUSD Levels to Watch Ahead of US Inflation Data
2022-01-12 12:30:00
EUR Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: The Path of Least Resistance is Lower
2022-01-12 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Sinks as Powell Talks Tough on Inflation Ahead of CPI Data. Can USD Hold On?
2022-01-12 06:00:00
Crude Oil Surges Past $80 Per Barrel as USD/CAD Plummets. EIA Data on Tap
2022-01-12 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2022-01-12 17:30:00
Dow Jones Advances After Powell Testimony, Hang Seng May Follow Higher
2022-01-12 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Range Breakout Play- Bulls to Challenge 1830
2022-01-12 16:00:00
Gold Prices Coil Up For Breakout. Will US Inflation Data Be The Trigger?
2022-01-12 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Conviction Better Signaled by EURUSD Windup Than GBPUSD and USDCAD Breaks
2022-01-12 03:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-01-11 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY, Fed, Labor Market Eyed
2022-01-12 07:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-01-11 20:30:00
More View more
3 Key Tips To Building Your Confidence As A Trader

3 Key Tips To Building Your Confidence As A Trader

Pretty Mangena,

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2022-01-12 17:30:00
Top 8 Forex Trading Strategies and their Pros and Cons
Top 8 Forex Trading Strategies and their Pros and Cons
2022-01-12 17:00:00
Denying The Wisdom of the Crowds – Even When It is Bitcoin, Crypto and NFTs
Denying The Wisdom of the Crowds – Even When It is Bitcoin, Crypto and NFTs
2022-01-12 12:00:00
S&P 500 Trend is Higher Until Proven Otherwise: Top Trade Q1 2022
S&P 500 Trend is Higher Until Proven Otherwise: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-12 10:30:00
Advertisement