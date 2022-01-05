Long CAD/JPY as Interest Rate Differential Begins to Bite: Top Trade Q1 2022

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Leaks Lower, US Dollar Aided by Fed Hikes and Yields. Will EUR/USD Fall?
2022-01-05 06:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-04 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices, Dow Jones May Rise if Retail Traders Add Onto Downside Exposure
2022-01-05 05:00:00
Oil Prices Boosted by Bullish API Report, OPEC Outlook as NFP Report Nears
2022-01-05 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-05 09:30:00
Nasdaq Takes a Dive and USDJPY Rally Carries Appealing Reversal Ris
2022-01-05 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices, Dow Jones May Rise if Retail Traders Add Onto Downside Exposure
2022-01-05 05:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-04 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rally Continues, US Dollar Risks Lie Ahead
2022-01-05 10:30:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2022-01-04 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Leaks Lower, US Dollar Aided by Fed Hikes and Yields. Will EUR/USD Fall?
2022-01-05 06:00:00
Nasdaq Takes a Dive and USDJPY Rally Carries Appealing Reversal Ris
2022-01-05 02:00:00
More View more
Long CAD/JPY as Interest Rate Differential Begins to Bite: Top Trade Q1 2022

Long CAD/JPY as Interest Rate Differential Begins to Bite: Top Trade Q1 2022

Nick Cawley, Strategist

The coming year will see a raft of global central banks reversing their loose, pandemic monetary settings of the last two-years decisions and begin to normalize monetary policy by withdrawing emergency stimulus measures and hiking interest rates. Major central banks, including the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, the Reserve Bank of Australia, and the Bank of Canada, have already given markets a strong heads-up about what is to come over the next few months.

One central bank however that will not be raising interest rates is the Bank of Japan, even though their short-term policy rate sits 10 basis points in negative territory. In contrast, the Bank of Canada (BoC) is expected to hike its cash rate by 25 basis points in January to 0.50% to stem above-target inflation. And this will be just the start for the BoC with markets now pricing in a total of 130bps of rate hikes during 2022, widening the interest rate differential with Japan markedly. This yield differential will show up in, and weaken CAD/JPY in a classic ‘long high yield currency/short low yield currency’ trade.

CAD/JPY Weekly Price Chart – December 10, 2021

Long CAD/JPY as Interest Rate Differential Begins to Bite: Top Trade Q1 2022

While this quarterly idea may be better suited to a longer time frame, the recent weakness in CAD/JPY offers an opportunity to enter the trade at a better level than previous weeks have offered. The Commodity Chanel Index (CCI) has washed out the extremely overbought positioning seen in mid-October on the weekly chart and is just starting to point higher again. The 50-day/200-day sma crossover gives the longer-term chart a bullish bias, while the latest weekly candle has broken a series of shorter-term lower highs. A confirmed break back above 91.59 and 93.02 would open the way back to highs last seen in August 2015.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

The Federal Reserve Bank: A Forex Trader’s Guide
The Federal Reserve Bank: A Forex Trader’s Guide
2022-01-05 08:00:00
What Are the Biggest Political Risks for the Stock Market in 2022?
What Are the Biggest Political Risks for the Stock Market in 2022?
2022-01-05 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Sinks on Higher Yields and Energy Prices. Where to for USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Sinks on Higher Yields and Energy Prices. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-01-05 01:00:00
Q1 2022 Top Trade Opportunities
Q1 2022 Top Trade Opportunities
2022-01-04 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

CAD/JPY