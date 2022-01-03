News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Downtrend Paused. Will Reversal Follow?
2022-01-11 05:00:00
2022-01-11 05:00:00
Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-01-10 19:30:00
2022-01-10 19:30:00
News
Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-01-10 19:30:00
2022-01-10 19:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn as Markets Weigh Inflation, Fed Outlook
2022-01-10 07:41:00
2022-01-10 07:41:00
News
Dow Jones Dips as Fed Jitters Unnerve Markets, US CPI Eyed for Trend Hints
2022-01-10 21:30:00
2022-01-10 21:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, CPI, Powell Hearing
2022-01-10 14:00:00
2022-01-10 14:00:00
News
Gold Prices Set to Rise on Baked in Fed Rate Hike Bets as CPI Looms
2022-01-11 04:00:00
2022-01-11 04:00:00
Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-01-10 19:30:00
2022-01-10 19:30:00
News
Dollar Seeks Its Break as the S&P 500 Reverse Hard on Support
2022-01-11 03:00:00
2022-01-11 03:00:00
Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-01-10 19:30:00
2022-01-10 19:30:00
News
Dollar Seeks Its Break as the S&P 500 Reverse Hard on Support
2022-01-11 03:00:00
2022-01-11 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, CHF/JPY. Where Next After Multi-Year Peaks?
2022-01-11 02:00:00
2022-01-11 02:00:00
Establish Your Baseline Trading Targets, and Make Sure to Maintain Them

Establish Your Baseline Trading Targets, and Make Sure to Maintain Them

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

In 2021, I became sloppier with sticking to my established baseline trading targets. These are derived from your risk-reward ratios and include the maximum you are willing to take a loss on any given trade as well as the minimum target profit. Had I remained consistent with them, I would have walked away from 2021 a better trader. These further underscores the importance of risk management. After setting up a proper trading strategy, maintaining consistency with your risk management is the key to improving yourself as a trader.

In an ideal world, one would be able to cut their losses short and let their profits run as much as possible. This is as opposed to a specific 2-to-1 or 3-to-1 profit/loss ratio target. With effective stop-loss management, cutting losses short can be achieved without much of a hassle. Getting your winners to run beyond your baseline target is trickier, as markets often don’t move in a straight line. Before you can even get to that point, in my opinion, a trader should first be able to maintain consistent risk management by sticking to their established targets.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

