Short BTC/USD – Will Bears Dominate in 2022? : Top Trade Q1 2022

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: The Path of Least Resistance is Lower
2021-12-31 15:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Will Euro Run Higher Into 2022?
2021-12-31 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Dips After Record-Breaking Year as US Dollar Sidelined. Where to for WTI in 2022?
2021-12-31 07:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fading Omicron Concerns Buoy Outlook
2021-12-30 18:15:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-02 00:00:00
New Variant Greets New Year: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-01 19:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Outlook – Can XAU Get into Gear in 2022?
2021-12-31 13:30:00
Gold Price Extends End of Year Rally While Safe Haven Bets Tumble
2021-12-31 09:54:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Additional Bank of England Rate Hikes are on The Way
2021-12-31 00:00:00
Bank of England Hiking Cycle: FTSE 100, FTSE 250, GBP/USD, GBP/EUR Analysis
2021-12-30 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-02 00:00:00
The Japanese Yen: No Relief in Sight: Top Trade Q1 2022
2021-12-31 15:30:00
More View more
Short BTC/USD – Will Bears Dominate in 2022? : Top Trade Q1 2022

Short BTC/USD – Will Bears Dominate in 2022? : Top Trade Q1 2022

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

For much of this year, rising inflation has supported Bitcoin prices allowing the cryptocurrency to climb to yet another all-time high in November. However, with global policy makers expressing a more hawkish tone, Bitcoin prices have stabilized above the $45,000 mark, which continues to provide support for the imminent move.

Much like Gold and other safe-haven assets, investors have used Bitcoin against rising inflation. With higher interest rates and a faster pace of tapering now expected, further rate hikes may pose an additional catalyst for price action over the longer-term.

From a technical aspect, the fact that prices have retraced by over 20% since the November high confirms that Bitcoin has entered into a bear market. Although price action is currently trading within a well-defined range, bulls may struggle to regain control over the systemic, prominent trend, at least for now.

On the weekly chart below, price action continues to linger below key Fibonacci levels of prominent moves with the MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) crossing above the zero line.

If the fundamental backdrop remains intact, Bitcoin prices may resume their bearish move unless investors continue to seek refuge in digital assets.

Bitcoin Weekly Chart

Short BTC/USD – Will Bears Dominate in 2022? : Top Trade Q1 2022

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/JPY Forecast: Bullish on Yields and Energy Tailwinds: Top Trade Q1 2022
AUD/JPY Forecast: Bullish on Yields and Energy Tailwinds: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-02 05:00:00
US Dollar May Rise Against the Yuan, Will 2022 Chinese Export Demand Slow?: Top Trade Q1 2022
US Dollar May Rise Against the Yuan, Will 2022 Chinese Export Demand Slow?: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-02 02:30:00
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-02 00:00:00
MARA for Bitcoin Exposure: Top Trade Q1 2022
MARA for Bitcoin Exposure: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-01 21:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin