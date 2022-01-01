News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: The Path of Least Resistance is Lower
2021-12-31
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Will Euro Run Higher Into 2022?
2021-12-31
Crude Oil Dips After Record-Breaking Year as US Dollar Sidelined. Where to for WTI in 2022?
2021-12-31
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fading Omicron Concerns Buoy Outlook
2021-12-30
New Variant Greets New Year: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-01
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-30
Gold Technical Outlook – Can XAU Get into Gear in 2022?
2021-12-31
Gold Price Extends End of Year Rally While Safe Haven Bets Tumble
2021-12-31
GBP Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Additional Bank of England Rate Hikes are on The Way
2021-12-31
Bank of England Hiking Cycle: FTSE 100, FTSE 250, GBP/USD, GBP/EUR Analysis
2021-12-30
The Japanese Yen: No Relief in Sight: Top Trade Q1 2022
2021-12-31
JPY Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY, Fed, Labor Market Eyed
2021-12-31
MARA for Bitcoin Exposure: Top Trade Q1 2022

Nick Battista,

Digital assets have been one of the stories of 2021 but have been largely untradeable outside of spot trading due to size and lack of options availability. /BTC the bitcoin futures trade at a 5 Bitcoin notional value, while /MBT the micro contract at 1/10th the size might be a bit too small, and neither have a liquid options market.

MARA is a digital asset mining company with a rolling correlation to /BTC above 0.50 and as high of 0.80. For context, this is roughly the range of correlation between AAPL, the largest component weighting of the SP500, and SPY the SP500 ETF.

With considerable call side skew in the options pricing and volatility heavily skewed in the short durations, MARA sets up as an interesting long diagonal play to the upside. If this continues into 2022, buying the 40 delta call option in the 40-70 day range and selling the 20 delta shorter duration call (15-30 DTE) should set up as a cheap long delta play with high positive gamma exposure and just enough theta to offset short term moves to the downside.

MARA:/BTC Rolling Correlation

Source: tastytrade

--- Written by Nick Battista, Host of Options Trading Concepts LIVE

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

