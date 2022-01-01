Lithium To See Strong Start to Year on Supply Deficit: Top Trade Q1 2022

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: The Path of Least Resistance is Lower
2021-12-31 15:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Will Euro Run Higher Into 2022?
2021-12-31 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Dips After Record-Breaking Year as US Dollar Sidelined. Where to for WTI in 2022?
2021-12-31 07:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fading Omicron Concerns Buoy Outlook
2021-12-30 18:15:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-30 19:00:00
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2021-12-30 04:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Outlook – Can XAU Get into Gear in 2022?
2021-12-31 13:30:00
Gold Price Extends End of Year Rally While Safe Haven Bets Tumble
2021-12-31 09:54:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Additional Bank of England Rate Hikes are on The Way
2021-12-31 00:00:00
Bank of England Hiking Cycle: FTSE 100, FTSE 250, GBP/USD, GBP/EUR Analysis
2021-12-30 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Japanese Yen: No Relief in Sight: Top Trade Q1 2022
2021-12-31 15:30:00
JPY Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY, Fed, Labor Market Eyed
2021-12-31 04:30:00
More View more
Lithium To See Strong Start to Year on Supply Deficit: Top Trade Q1 2022

Lithium To See Strong Start to Year on Supply Deficit: Top Trade Q1 2022

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Lithium prices put in impressive gains through 2021, even among the high-flying commodities sector. Electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries are driving rosy demand prospects going into next year. The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast electric vehicle sales growth of 40% in 2020 from 2019, an impressive rate of growth. The upside for lithium in the first quarter owes to fundamental tailwinds that have been in place since the pandemic started in early 2020, those being a small base of mining production amid increasing demand.

Lithium is a chemical element metal with a silvery-white appearance used in various industrial and commercial applications. The primary use of lithium is in rechargeable batteries. Futures only began trading in 2021 in the United States and China. Other products are also available to retail investors to take advantage of the underlying price movements. The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF is perhaps the most liquid. Investors can also buy lithium mining companies such as Albemarle Corporation for portfolio exposure.

The lithium market is expected to move into deficit to end 2021, meaning that demand will exceed supply. S&P Global Research is forecasting an 8,000 metric ton (mt) deficit in 2021 following a 2020 surplus of 66,000 mt. For 2022, the market is expected to remain in deficit, with S&P giving a deficit forecast of 5,000 mt. This should keep upward pressure on global lithium prices outside any large contraction in demand. Such a contraction is unlikely given the global recovery is largely expected to continue pace in 2022.

The difficulty in ramping up lithium production is another tailwind, given the difficult mining process for the metal. The lag time from discovery to output is already rather long for mines. However, lithium mining poses specific challenges given the environmental hazards created by extracting the metal from the ground. One of those hazards is tremendous water waste.

A single metric ton of mined lithium expenses nearly 500,000 gallons of water. This puts serious regulatory hurdles on any proposed lithium mining venture, thus limiting the supply and making it extraordinarily expensive for producers. That limits mining to companies with enormous capital to extract the metal, with the majority coming from Australia and Chile. Moreover, any Covid related mining disruptions can increase the supply deficit through next year. Overall, prices look primed to continue rising.

Lithium Prices (% Gain From 04 May 2021)

Lithium To See Strong Start to Year on Supply Deficit: Top Trade Q1 2022

Created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

ARKK in Peril as the Fed Pivots to a Higher Interest Rates Regime: Top Trade Q1 2022
ARKK in Peril as the Fed Pivots to a Higher Interest Rates Regime: Top Trade Q1 2022
2021-12-31 23:00:00
Long USD: Top Trade Q1 2022
Long USD: Top Trade Q1 2022
2021-12-31 20:30:00
Small, Short-Term Plays in Equity Indices: Top Trade Q1 2022
Small, Short-Term Plays in Equity Indices: Top Trade Q1 2022
2021-12-31 18:00:00
The Japanese Yen: No Relief in Sight: Top Trade Q1 2022
The Japanese Yen: No Relief in Sight: Top Trade Q1 2022
2021-12-31 15:30:00
Advertisement