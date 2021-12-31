Small, Short-Term Plays in Equity Indices: Top Trade Q1 2022

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: The Path of Least Resistance is Lower
2021-12-31 15:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Will Euro Run Higher Into 2022?
2021-12-31 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Dips After Record-Breaking Year as US Dollar Sidelined. Where to for WTI in 2022?
2021-12-31 07:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fading Omicron Concerns Buoy Outlook
2021-12-30 18:15:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-30 19:00:00
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2021-12-30 04:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Outlook – Can XAU Get into Gear in 2022?
2021-12-31 13:30:00
Gold Price Extends End of Year Rally While Safe Haven Bets Tumble
2021-12-31 09:54:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Additional Bank of England Rate Hikes are on The Way
2021-12-31 00:00:00
Bank of England Hiking Cycle: FTSE 100, FTSE 250, GBP/USD, GBP/EUR Analysis
2021-12-30 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Japanese Yen: No Relief in Sight: Top Trade Q1 2022
2021-12-31 15:30:00
JPY Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY, Fed, Labor Market Eyed
2021-12-31 04:30:00
More View more
Small, Short-Term Plays in Equity Indices: Top Trade Q1 2022

Small, Short-Term Plays in Equity Indices: Top Trade Q1 2022

Katie McGarrigle,

Despite trading near all-time highs, equity indices may be a source of volatility and two-sided action as changing interest rates, inflation, and COVID-variants are likely to continue dominating headlines in early 2022.

Volatility in Equity Indices

Small, Short-Term Plays in Equity Indices: Top Trade Q1 2022

Source: tastytrade

Implied Volatility of Index ETFs 12/17/21

Implied volatility has been on the rise as 2021 comes to a close, and VIX levels have frequently been above 20 since late November ‘21. For this, traders can turn to a variety of strategies.

For those looking to capitalize on a collapse in volatility, premium selling strategies might be the play. Whether bullish, bearish, or neutral, the majority of options in equity index futures as well as ETFs are highly liquid.

Traders can also work on building high-probability options trades with known P/L on entry (also known as “defined risk”) or get a little more exposure to delta and theta with undefined risk setups. As the equity indices often display put skew, this may also impact options strategy selection.

Small, Short-Term Plays in Equity Indices: Top Trade Q1 2022

Source: tastytrade

I believe these larger intraday ranges won’t be snuffed out just yet, and with that, there’s opportunity to play both sides.

Traders in larger accounts can stick to buying and selling the outright major futures contracts (/ES, /NQ, /RTY, IWM).

For traders new to short-term scalping and swing trading, there’s plenty of liquidity with less buying power required in the micro contracts (1/10th the size of the majors) and small futures.

With approximate 1 SD daily ranges of +/- 1.10 in the /SM75 and +/- 0.75 in /STIX, I’ll be looking to enter and exit long AND short positions as reversion plays should they start to deviate from those expected moves.

Small, Short-Term Plays in Equity Indices: Top Trade Q1 2022

Source: The Small Exchange

--- Written by Katie McGarrigle, Host of Options Trading Concepts LIVE, tastytrade

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

The Japanese Yen: No Relief in Sight: Top Trade Q1 2022
The Japanese Yen: No Relief in Sight: Top Trade Q1 2022
2021-12-31 15:30:00
3 Types of Forex Analysis
3 Types of Forex Analysis
2021-12-31 12:00:00
Forex Vs Stocks: Top Differences & How to Trade Them
Forex Vs Stocks: Top Differences & How to Trade Them
2021-12-31 10:30:00
EURGBP, EURCHF and EURNZD Setups as Rate Forecasts Stretch
EURGBP, EURCHF and EURNZD Setups as Rate Forecasts Stretch
2021-12-30 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish