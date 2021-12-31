Long USD: Top Trade Q1 2022

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: The Path of Least Resistance is Lower
2021-12-31 15:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Will Euro Run Higher Into 2022?
2021-12-31 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Dips After Record-Breaking Year as US Dollar Sidelined. Where to for WTI in 2022?
2021-12-31 07:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fading Omicron Concerns Buoy Outlook
2021-12-30 18:15:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-30 19:00:00
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2021-12-30 04:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Outlook – Can XAU Get into Gear in 2022?
2021-12-31 13:30:00
Gold Price Extends End of Year Rally While Safe Haven Bets Tumble
2021-12-31 09:54:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Additional Bank of England Rate Hikes are on The Way
2021-12-31 00:00:00
Bank of England Hiking Cycle: FTSE 100, FTSE 250, GBP/USD, GBP/EUR Analysis
2021-12-30 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Japanese Yen: No Relief in Sight: Top Trade Q1 2022
2021-12-31 15:30:00
JPY Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY, Fed, Labor Market Eyed
2021-12-31 04:30:00
More View more
Long USD: Top Trade Q1 2022

Long USD: Top Trade Q1 2022

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

When learning to implement fundamental analysis with a technical approach, one of the most important things is trying to find the path of least resistance. And while we’re all attuned to locating resistance on charts, this can have a fundamental implication, as well.

Such a scenario seems to exist in the FX market as the page turns into 2022, and for that reason I’m looking at long USD as my top trade for Q1. While many other economies wrestle with covid and slow economic growth, the U.S. may see the Federal Reserve push into a hiking cycle in an effort to stem inflationary pressure. This is happening as the ECB remains loose and dovish and that’s a big deal for the DXY, of which over 57% is allocated towards the Euro.

At this point, from both a fundamental and a technical perspective, the path of least resistance appears to flow through a stronger US Dollar. With low rate regimes in both Europe and Japan, the fundamental forces continue to tilt towards the U.S., and from a technical perspective, the USD put in an impressive breakout in Q4 that catapulted price up to a key zone of resistance, with Fibonacci levels between 95.86 and 96.47 holding the highs before a series of dojis developed.

US Dollar Weekly Price Chart

Long USD: Top Trade Q1 2022

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on TradingView

Normally, when indecision shows at a big spot of resistance following a really strong move – pullbacks come into favor. But that didn’t take place in the US Dollar, as buyers helped to hold support and that keeps the door open for deeper topside into Q1 trade.

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Small, Short-Term Plays in Equity Indices: Top Trade Q1 2022
Small, Short-Term Plays in Equity Indices: Top Trade Q1 2022
2021-12-31 18:00:00
The Japanese Yen: No Relief in Sight: Top Trade Q1 2022
The Japanese Yen: No Relief in Sight: Top Trade Q1 2022
2021-12-31 15:30:00
3 Types of Forex Analysis
3 Types of Forex Analysis
2021-12-31 12:00:00
Forex Vs Stocks: Top Differences & How to Trade Them
Forex Vs Stocks: Top Differences & How to Trade Them
2021-12-31 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR