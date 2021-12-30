News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Santa Claus Rally Trumps Omicron Concerns - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-29 19:30:00
Euro Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Still No Rate Hike, Still No Euro Recovery
2021-12-29 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Santa Claus Rally Trumps Omicron Concerns - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-29 19:30:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Climb as Supply Wrestles Demand
2021-12-29 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Santa Claus Rally Trumps Omicron Concerns - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-29 19:30:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-12-29 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Dips as Markets Make a Run to Test Liquidity. Will XAU/USD Make a Break?
2021-12-30 01:30:00
Santa Claus Rally Trumps Omicron Concerns - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-29 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Santa Claus Rally Trumps Omicron Concerns - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-29 19:30:00
GBP Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Can the Bulls Capture the Trend?
2021-12-29 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Santa Claus Rally Trumps Omicron Concerns - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-29 19:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, CHF/JPY. Will They Make Multi-Year Peaks?
2021-12-29 03:00:00
More View more
Gold Price Dips as Markets Make a Run to Test Liquidity. Will XAU/USD Make a Break?

Gold Price Dips as Markets Make a Run to Test Liquidity. Will XAU/USD Make a Break?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

GOLD, XAU/USD, US DOLLAR, BREAKEVENS, INFLATION, YIELDS - Talking Points

  • Gold rally faded as the market lacked momentum to push on
  • Inflation and yields appear to be at a stalemate for gold over 2021
  • The impacts of Covid-19 continue but what does it mean for XAU/USD?

Gold forecasts have been weighing conflicting underlying fundamentals for some time and this may have contributed to what is shaping up to be the first negative annual return for the yellow metal since 2018.

While inflation is perceived by some to underpin gold prices, this has not been the case in 2021. Price increases using any number of gauges are at multi-generational highs.

Market priced inflation at the benchmark 10-year part of the Treasury yield curve shows an increase over the year of about 55 basis points to be near 2.58%.

At the same time, nominal yields have only mildly outpaced inflation with a rise of around 60 basis points, currently yielding 1.55%. While real yields are still negative, a higher nominal interest rate environment might be undermining the precious metal.

As these dynamics have been playing out with wild swings in yield, Covid-19 has also been creating enormous disruptions across the globe.

The human and economic destruction of the virus against the unprecedented response from central banks and governments has seen market sentiment and volatility shift with the sands.

The safe haven status of gold might not have led to higher prices this year, but in the bigger picture, it is only in 2020 and 2021 that it has ever traded at loftier levels.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The holidays appear to have started early for the gold market as the price continues to move sideways. It tried make a break higher earlier this week but quickly retreated back inside the range and had a shot at breaking lower. But that failed as well.

The lack of direction and hesitancy is illustrated by the clustering of all short, medium and long term daily simple moving averages (SMA).

The 10, 14, 21, 34, 55, 100, 200 and 260-day SMAs all lie just below the current price, between 1790.48 and 1801.57.

Yesterdays’ sell off sliced down through all of these SMAs and then rallied back up through them again.

Technically, this implies that all the buy and sell orders have been filled that are related to these SMAs. New orders might be re-loaded, but it is possible that there could be less liquidity on another move lower, potentially further exasperating holiday market conditions.

Downside support could be at the pivot points and previous lows of 1789.57, 1784.92,

1761.99, 1758.93 and 1753.10.

On the topside, resistance might at the pivot points and previous high of 1813.94, 1815.60, 1820.23, 1834.14 and 1877.15

GOLD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

How to Read a Candlestick Chart
How to Read a Candlestick Chart
2021-12-29 23:30:00
Find Your Forex Entry Point: 3 Entry Strategies To Try
Find Your Forex Entry Point: 3 Entry Strategies To Try
2021-12-29 21:00:00
Top 8 Forex Trading Strategies and their Pros and Cons
Top 8 Forex Trading Strategies and their Pros and Cons
2021-12-29 19:00:00
Using Stop Loss Orders in Forex Trading
Using Stop Loss Orders in Forex Trading
2021-12-29 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
USDOLLAR