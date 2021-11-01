Nikkei 225 Index Leaps as LDP Election Win Opens Stimulus Plans. Where will Nikkei 225 land?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500’s Run to Record Highs and Dollar Recovery Both Depend on Fed Taper Reaction
2021-11-01 00:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2021-10-31 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-31 15:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Remain Supported Ahead of OPEC+
2021-10-30 12:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, Fed Taper, NFPs, BoE Hike?
2021-10-31 18:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-31 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, Fed Taper, NFPs, BoE Hike?
2021-10-31 18:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Hawkish Central Banks a Hurdle
2021-10-31 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2021-10-31 08:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Failure to Clear Cluster Resistance Can Steer Cable Lower
2021-10-30 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Weekly Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Face Key Resistance as Momentum Fades
2021-11-01 03:30:00
Nikkei 225 Index Leaps as LDP Election Win Opens Stimulus Plans. Where will Nikkei 225 land?
2021-11-01 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Japanese Yen Weekly Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Face Key Resistance as Momentum Fades #Yen $USDJPY $AUDJPY https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/11/01/Japanese-Yen-Weekly-Outlook-USDJPY-AUDJPY-Face-Key-Resistance-as-Momentum-Fades.html?ref-author=Dubrovsky&QPID=917702&CHID=9 https://t.co/jqmaEOuaoG
  • Heads Up:🇮🇩 Inflation Rate YoY (OCT) due at 04:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.66% Previous: 1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-01
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk, and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/bmYPSs3D5R
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.14% Silver: -0.07% Oil - US Crude: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/vjvV78zp4q
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/VpEd3DmjQr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 82.45%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/svPCxlsWRl
  • *Reminder: • Weekly Strategy Webinar on Monday at 8:30am ET on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H • Mid-Week Market Update on Wednesday at 9:30am ET with IG- https://t.co/8SFBJxNZrA
  • Join @IlyaSpivak at 22:00 EST/2:00 GMT for his cross-market weekly outlook webinar. Register here: https://t.co/MKGHc9ae64 https://t.co/E789YfnFbX
  • 🇦🇺 Home Loans MoM (SEP) Actual: -2.7% Expected: -2% Previous: -6.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-01
  • 🇦🇺 Investment Lending for Homes (SEP) Actual: 1.4% Previous: 1.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-01
Nikkei 225 Index Leaps as LDP Election Win Opens Stimulus Plans. Where will Nikkei 225 land?

Nikkei 225 Index Leaps as LDP Election Win Opens Stimulus Plans. Where will Nikkei 225 land?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Nikkei 225, Japan, USD/JPY, Yen - Talking Points

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 index found support on LDP election victory
  • A clear majority for the LDP opens the way for stimulus spending
  • External headwinds fade. Can the Nikkei 225 make a new high?

The Nikkei 225 has had a decidedly positive reaction to the election result over the weekend. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has secured an outright majority in the lower house for his incumbent Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

It is being reported that the election result gave the LDP 261 seats of the 465 seats available. This is less than the 276 seats it held prior to the election but it is still a clear majority and has avoided the worst-case scenario.

Some polls were showing that the LDP might lose their parliamentary majority and that would have made implementation of a stimulus package more difficult to execute.

The Japanese economy has been struggling to gain traction throughout the pandemic and the recent run up in energy prices presents another hurdle for the LDP. Japan is a significant importer of energy.

The latest producer price indices show the costs for Japanese businesses accelerating to 6.3% for the year to the end of September. Supply bottlenecks continue to plague international trade.

Many of Kishida’s policies announced during the campaign remain vague but he has pledges to spend tens of trillions of yen. The Yen itself has been depreciating since Kishida became the LDP leader in last September in anticipation of loose fiscal policy.

Japanese equities are seeing the government spending as a boost to the economy and helping companies get back on track.

Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis

The Nikkei 225 index went to its’ highest level in over 30 years in mid-September. The high at 30795.78 might now offer resistance.

Today’s price action has the price move above a recent previous high at 29489.11 and a close above here may provide a pivot point support. Below the market, a previous low at 28472.55 might provide support.

Below the price, there is a cluster of short, medium and long term simple moving averages (SMA) near an historical pivot point of 28852.81. The 10-day SMA has moved above the 55-day and 200-day SMAs. If the 55-day SMA moves above the 200-day SMA, there is a potential for a bullish triple moving average (TMA) formation.

A bullish TMA requires the price to be above the short term SMA, which needs to be above the medium term SMA, which needs to be above the long term SMA. All SMAs must also have a positive gradient. The reverse of all of these conditions would be required for a bearish TMA.

NIKKEI 225 CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

The Federal Reserve Bank: A Forex Trader’s Guide
The Federal Reserve Bank: A Forex Trader’s Guide
2021-10-31 23:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-31 15:00:00
Luckbox Leans in with Annie Duke
Luckbox Leans in with Annie Duke
2021-10-29 21:00:00
How to Trade Forex News: An Introduction  
How to Trade Forex News: An Introduction  
2021-10-29 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Japan 225