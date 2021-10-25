US Dollar Forecast: Turning Point Reached? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD Key Levels
2021-10-24 08:00:00
Euro Forecast: ECB Meeting Will Aim to Keep EUR/USD Stable, All Settings Unchanged
2021-10-24 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Price at Risk of a Brief and Moderate Pullback
2021-10-23 12:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-23 00:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Tech Earnings, Euro, ECB, Canadian Dollar, BoC, Yen, BoJ
2021-10-24 16:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-23 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Rising Inflation Expectations Buoy Bullion
2021-10-24 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/USD, Gold, Oil and SPX
2021-10-22 19:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Technical Setup: GBP/USD Tests Channel Resistance
2021-10-23 20:00:00
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Inflation Expectations and New Covid Cases; Poor Retail Data
2021-10-22 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD Key Levels
2021-10-24 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Snaps Back - Can Yen Bulls Drive It?
2021-10-23 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/N2GqH7QoOd
  • RT @mkraju: Manchin signaling he’s open to $1.75T for social safety net bill, per source briefed on matter, but it’s unclear where the pric…
  • Further your forex knowledge and gain insights from our expert analysts @JohnKicklighter and @JStanleyFX on $USD with our free Q4 market analysis guide, available for free today. https://t.co/7G7pWntiyY #DailyFXGuides https://t.co/XYCRng3hEW
  • RT @JournalistRoss: From CNN's @mkraju: The goal among Democratic leaders is to have a vote Wednesday or Thursday on the infrastructure pac…
  • *Reminder: Weekly Strategy Webinar tomorrow at 8:30am ET on @DailyFX !! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/L15w1dzclc
  • Wow Liverpool... https://t.co/9Mx6Xmw4iS
  • With the $SPX, Bitcoin and Fed 2022 rate forecasts pushing record highs; the heavy economic docket for the coming week will make for some loaded trading potential. The events and markets I'm looking at ahead: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/10/23/SP-500-Reversal-ECB-Decision-FAANG-Earnings-Top-Volatility-Themes-Next-Week.html https://t.co/1SGirtalSb
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/wdbXlx7ChB
  • Further your stock trading knowledge and gain informed market analyses from our expert analysts @HathornSabin and @JMcQueenFX on Indexes with our free Q4 guide, available today.https://t.co/YQG1aaIT8C #Dailyfxguides https://t.co/qqYNi1RA2F
US Dollar Forecast: Turning Point Reached? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

US Dollar Forecast: Turning Point Reached? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, Singapore Dollar, Thai Baht, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso, ASEAN, Fundamental Analysis – Talking Points

  • US Dollar stabilizes against ASEAN currencies as risk appetite weakens
  • Rising inflationary woes places focus on US GDP and PCE economic data
  • A wildcard may come from tech earnings such as Amazon, Apple and Facebook

US Dollar ASEAN Weekly Recap

The US Dollar paused its descent against ASEAN currencies last week such as the Singapore Dollar, Thai Baht, Indonesian Rupiah and Philippine Peso. This meant it stabilized following persistent losses since early October. Taking a look at the chart below, the US Dollar’s consolidation was associated with a stabilization of ASEAN stock market indices.

Emerging Market indices turned higher around the time the S&P 500 bottomed in early October, underscoring their sensitivity to general risk appetite. This fundamental dynamic also tends to extend into ASEAN currencies, which can be quite sensitive to capital flows coming in and out of Emerging Markets. As such, this will likely continue being the focus for the USD against developing market currencies ahead.

MSCI ASEAN Indices – 4-Hour Chart

US Dollar Forecast: Turning Point Reached? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

Chart Created Using TradingView

External Event Risk – US GDP and PCE Data, Tech Earnings

This past week, inflationary concerns were back at the forefront of investors’ concerns. The 10-year Treasury breakeven rate hit its highest since 2005, reflecting rising future inflation expectations. This was also associated with more hawkish Federal Reserve monetary policy expectations. To see this, look no further than the front-end 2-year Treasury yield, which touched a new high this year so far.

As the central bank is expected to begin tapering next month, the downward pressure that has been keeping front-end rates near zero will likely lift. This causes the return on risk-free rates to rise, offering more competition to riskier assets, which tend to be situated in Emerging Markets. This, plus a rising US Dollar, may also make developing market debt repayments more difficult.

As such, all eyes are on US GDP and core PCE data this week. Growth in the world’s largest economy is expected to materially slow in the third quarter. The q/q estimate is at 2.8% versus 6.7% in Q2. Then on Friday, the central bank’s preferred gauge of inflation is anticipated to clock in at 3.7% y/y in September versus 3.6% prior. A combination of slowing growth and high inflation risks destabilizing the economy.

A wildcard might come from earnings season. Ahead, all eyes are on key tech companies such as Amazon, Apple and Facebook. Dismal results from Snap Inc. and Intel pressured tech stocks last week. While the Nasdaq 100 still finished last week’s session higher, it trimmed losses on Friday. Similarly soft earnings ahead could produce risk aversion, sending USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP and USD/IDR higher on average.

Check out the DailyFX Economic Calendar for ASEAN and global data updates!

ASEAN, South Asia Economic Data – Singapore CPI and Industrial Production, Thailand Trade

With that in mind, the focus for ASEAN currencies may remain on external risks in the week ahead. Data such as Singapore CPI and industrial production, and Thailand trade figures may be brushed aside. The correlation between a custom ASEAN-based US Dollar index and the MSCI Emerging Markets index remains deeply negative, see chart below.

On October 22nd, the 20-day rolling correlation coefficient between my ASEAN-based US Dollar index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index changed to -0.94 from -0.74 one week ago. Values closer to -1 indicate an increasingly inverse relationship, though it is important to recognize that correlation does not imply causation.

ASEAN-Based USD Index Versus EEM Index – Daily Chart

US Dollar Forecast: Turning Point Reached? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

Chart Created Using TradingView

*ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index averages USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB and USD/PHP

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Facebook Share Price Attempting to Rebound Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Facebook Share Price Attempting to Rebound Ahead of Q3 Earnings
2021-10-24 23:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-23 00:00:00
How to Learn Technical Analysis with DailyFX
How to Learn Technical Analysis with DailyFX
2021-10-22 10:30:00
Top 8 Forex Trading Strategies and their Pros and Cons
Top 8 Forex Trading Strategies and their Pros and Cons
2021-10-21 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR