US Dollar Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/THB Eye China GDP as USD/IDR Faces Energy Crunch

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Loses Momentum as Technical Levels Hold Firm
2021-10-17 10:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-15 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Yen, Crude Oil, Bitcoin Nears Record High, China GDP
2021-10-17 16:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Outlook, For Now
2021-10-17 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Yen, Crude Oil, Bitcoin Nears Record High, China GDP
2021-10-17 16:00:00
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Netflix & Tesla Earnings to Set the Tone for the Market
2021-10-17 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Fundamental Forecast: Yield Curve Key to Bullion Prices as Q3 China GDP Nears
2021-10-17 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Coils at Support - XAU/USD Breakout Imminent
2021-10-15 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Rally Susceptible to Slowdown in UK CPI
2021-10-15 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-10-15 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Loses Momentum as Technical Levels Hold Firm
2021-10-17 10:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecasts for the Week Ahead - USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2021-10-16 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Join @IlyaSpivak at 22:00 EST/2:00 GMT for his cross-market weekly outlook webinar. Register here: https://t.co/MKGHc9ae64 https://t.co/b3ixm0TBua
  • (ASEAN Fundy) US Dollar Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/THB Eye China GDP as USD/IDR Faces Energy Crunch #ASEAN $USDSGD $USDTHB $USDPHP $USDIDR https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2021/10/18/US-Dollar-Outlook-USDSGD-USDTHB-Eye-China-GDP-as-USDIDR-Faces-Energy-Crunch.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/P5jyViz40T
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/ShcIhbvB3p
  • If all these new demands get incorporated in the final package, the legislation's price tag will drop significantly. We could be looking at something close to $1.5 trillion or even less $USD $XAUUSD https://t.co/xJtlAECDFD
  • *Reminder: Weekly Strategy Webinar Tomorrow Morning at 8:30am ET on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • According to GS, S&P 500 daily returns are positively correlated with flows. Over the last 3 months, flows have been strong, but the $SPX was flat (model predicted a 7% rally). When SPX returns and flows deviate, they tend to mean-revert in subsequent periods #trading https://t.co/2JbZV2dbAa
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/tWwIzXWwj3
  • Further your forex knowledge and gain insights from our expert analysts @ddubrovskyFX and @FxWestwater on JPY with our free Q4 market analysis guide, available for free today.https://t.co/mzeJ5x73N3 https://t.co/lDBYbDLQtZ
  • How does stock market liquidity benefit its traders? Learn more here: https://t.co/FWKyIDUwAw https://t.co/tyoYrsh8mQ
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here: https://t.co/7t4BzmLg8w https://t.co/4078fnQJON
US Dollar Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/THB Eye China GDP as USD/IDR Faces Energy Crunch

US Dollar Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/THB Eye China GDP as USD/IDR Faces Energy Crunch

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, Singapore Dollar, Thai Baht, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso, ASEAN, Fundamental Analysis – Talking Points

  • US Dollar sinks against ASEAN currencies as sentiment improves
  • The focus shifts to Chinese GDP data and the Bank of Indonesia
  • USD/THB & USD/PHP may benefit from Covid restrictions easing

US Dollar ASEAN Weekly Recap

The US Dollar saw its worst week on average against ASEAN currencies - including the Singapore Dollar, Thai Baht, Philippine Peso and Indonesian Rupiah – in about 2 months. The Thai Baht and Indonesian Rupiah were some of the best-performing developing Asia-Pacific currencies. The Singapore Dollar also strengthened, aided by unexpected policy tightening from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

As is the usual case in pairs like USD/SHD, USD/THB, USD/PHP and USD/IDR, sentiment was the key driver. On the 4-hour chart below, MSCI ASEAN Indices can be seen shooting higher in recent days. This likely speaks to rising capital inflows into Emerging Markets, which tends to work as a relative detriment to the haven-oriented US Dollar.

MSCI ASEAN Indices – 4-Hour Chart

US Dollar Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/THB Eye China GDP as USD/IDR Faces Energy Crunch

Chart Created Using TradingView

External ASEAN Event Risk – US Manufacturing PMI, Treasury Yields

Given the sensitivity of ASEAN currencies to external event risk and shocks, it is important to look at what may influence them outside of the Asia-Pacific region. That docket is relatively light this week. US economic data is fairly lacking prominent risk. Markit manufacturing PMI will cross the wires towards the end of the week. More attention may be given to the earnings season, with companies like Netflix and Tesla on tap.

Investors should keep a close eye on Treasury yields. Longer-term rates cautiously pulled back this past week. The front-end 2-year rate continued climbing though. The latter likely reflects Fed tapering expectations that are driving up yields. A resumption higher in US government debt rates can work against risk appetite, placing ASEAN currencies at risk.

Check out the DailyFX Economic Calendar for ASEAN and global data updates!

ASEAN, South Asia Economic Data – China GDP, Bank of Indonesia, Covid Restrictions Easing

The local Asia-Pacific docket seems more impactful this coming week. All eyes are on Chinese third-quarter GDP data. Growth in the world’s second-largest economy is expected to slow to 5.0% y/y from 7.9% prior. This data covers the emerging Evergrande ordeal as the nation comes to terms with weakness in the real estate sector. A softer-than-expected print risks deteriorating global risk appetite.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Indonesia is expected to leave the 7-day reverse repo rate unchanged at 3.5%. The central bank said that tightening is unlikely until the latter half of next year. With that in mind, USD/IDR may continue focusing on other fundamental drivers, such as a global energy crunch that has been hitting China especially hard.

Indonesia’s export sector is tilted towards commodities and energy rather than manufacturing. As such, the nation has been benefiting from the recent strength in commodity prices, sending USD/IDR to its lowest since late February. This leaves IDR in a fairly rosy position. Meanwhile, Thailand and the Philippines are gradually easing Covid lockdown restrictions, leaving the Thai Baht and Philippine Peso potential benefactors from cheery local market sentiment.

On October 15th, the 20-day rolling correlation coefficient between my ASEAN-based US Dollar index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index changed to -0.74 from -0.88 one week ago. Values closer to -1 indicate an increasingly inverse relationship, though it is important to recognize that correlation does not imply causation.

ASEAN-Based USD Index Versus EEM Index – Daily Chart

US Dollar Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/THB Eye China GDP as USD/IDR Faces Energy Crunch

Chart Created Using TradingView

*ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index averages USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB and USD/PHP

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-15 17:00:00
Why Most Traders Fail and How to Increase Trading Success
Why Most Traders Fail and How to Increase Trading Success
2021-10-15 12:00:00
Stocks at Risk as China-Taiwan Tension Eclipses Xi-Biden Summit
Stocks at Risk as China-Taiwan Tension Eclipses Xi-Biden Summit
2021-10-15 06:30:00
How to Short Sell a Stock When Trading Falling Markets
How to Short Sell a Stock When Trading Falling Markets
2021-10-15 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR