Stocks at Risk as China-Taiwan Tension Eclipses Xi-Biden Summit

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Flags; USD/JPY Nears Key Fibonacci Retracement
2021-10-14 19:40:00
Euro Leaps as US Dollar Held Down by Treasury Yields. Where to for EUR/USD From Here?
2021-10-14 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Oil Rips 32% in Eight Weeks- WTI Breakout Levels
2021-10-14 18:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Rally Stumbles on API Inventory Build, OPEC Report
2021-10-14 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-10-14 11:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-10-14 09:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q4 Technical Forecast: Long-term Price Pattern Remains in Focus
2021-10-15 08:30:00
Gold Prices Up Within a Rising Channel, but Is the Next XAU/USD Move Lower?
2021-10-15 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Flags; USD/JPY Nears Key Fibonacci Retracement
2021-10-14 19:40:00
Bank of England Speech Key to Sterling (GBP) Strength
2021-10-14 11:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Capitulates, USD/JPY Soars, Significant GBP/JPY Bullish Break
2021-10-15 09:11:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Flags; USD/JPY Nears Key Fibonacci Retracement
2021-10-14 19:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • GBP/JPY not stopping yet...#gbpjpy #sterling #yen @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/6TaZF0kLW9
  • EUR/GBP testing important support. #eurgbp #euro #sterling @DailyFXTeam https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/nick_cawley/2021/10/12/Short-EURGBP-Support-Likely-to-Come-Under-Pressure-in-the-Final-Quarter.html https://t.co/fMdEGBfc8U
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/idM65UUtEF
  • 🇮🇹 Balance of Trade (AUG) Actual: €1.316B Previous: €8.762B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-15
  • 💶 Balance of Trade (AUG) Actual: €4.8B Expected: €16.1B Previous: €20.7B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-15
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Balance of Trade (AUG) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: €8.762B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-15
  • Heads Up:💶 Balance of Trade (AUG) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: €16.1B Previous: €20.7B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-15
  • Russia's Novak says Russia's average crude oil production seen at 9.8mbpd In October
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/3fytGpurSo
  • 🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Final (SEP) Actual: 2.5% Expected: 2.6% Previous: 2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-15
Stocks at Risk as China-Taiwan Tension Eclipses Xi-Biden Summit

Stocks at Risk as China-Taiwan Tension Eclipses Xi-Biden Summit

Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst

CHINA-US TENSION, TAIWAN, US DOLLAR, S&P 500, FED INTEREST RATE HIKE - TALKING POINTS

  • Xi-Biden summit likely only to achieve surface-level diplomatic breakthroughs
  • Competing global and regional priorities may prevent meaningful cooperation
  • S&P 500 at risk ahead of precarious holiday season, geopolitical uncertainty

Despite surface-level attempts at Sino-US diplomacy, the reality of a bolder and more aggressive China will likely undermine future talks between Beijing and Washington. While US President Biden spoke of “strategic competition” with China, Xi Jinping’s actions - domestically and abroad - signal a departure from where the US would like relations to head.

What does competing foreign policy mean for financial markets?

No More a Hidden Dragon

As I wrote in my previous report, Xi Jinping has cultivated a strong sense of Chinese nationalism and used it as the foundation for his bolder and increasingly confrontational approach to the US. While Deng Xiaoping said to “hide your strength and bide your time”, the current Chinese president has unleashed the dragon from the cave.

It is therefore not entirely by coincidence that China flew over 20 fighter jets and other warplanes near Taiwan, specifically on China’s National Day. Ultimately, a record 56 bombers and other aircrafts flew near the island. Following the demonstration, Xi Jinping called for a “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan.

Such aggressive rhetoric and provocative actions from Beijing are not lost on the West. Recent reports revealed that American troops have been secretly training military personnel in Taiwan as the threat of escalation grows. This comes much to the chagrin of Chinese officials, who have repeatedly stressed that actions in the region do not fall under the jurisdiction of the US.

While both Xi and Biden have agreed to adhere to the so-called Taiwan Agreement (in essence, non-interference by China and no official recognition of the island as a sovereign state), it is unclear how Beijing will hold up its end. The Asian giant’s pivot towards regional fortification and national rejuvenation goes against the status quo. At some point, something has to give.

For financial markets that are already sweating the prospect of tapering Fed stimulus and subsequent interest rate hikes, an asymmetric geopolitical shock could cause equities to wobble. While the baseline expectation is for US-China relations to remain somewhat tense, the capital markets’ stubborn bullish bias may be setting them up for an unexpected shock.

Stocks may see a pullback towards the end of the year as a result of what Nobel prize-winning economist Robert Shiller calls a “constellation of narratives”. This includes shaky US-China relations, precarious retail sales forecasts ahead of a holiday season during a global supply chain hiccup, and concern about a hawkish Fed (if economic data supports officials’ outlook).

Concern about the latter - particularly as it relates to increasing pressure to hike rates and counter rising inflation - was amplified after a recent report by the IMF. The multinational lender of last resort said in its bi-annual Global Financial Stability Report (GFSR) that central banks such as the Federal Reserve should be prepared to have to tighten credit conditions.

Taking away ultra-accommodative policy support from what are now heavily liquidity-addicted markets may put a premium on haven-linked assets like the US Dollar. In addition to risk aversion, the Greenback may gain a yield advantage relative to its peers, where monetary authorities may be slower to raise rates relative to the Fed.

A Crouching Tiger? S&P 500 Chart Analysis

Since the March 2020 bottom, the S&P 500 has climbed along a steady 18-month uptrend, clocking in a whopping 90 percent rise. The benchmark index declined a little over 3 percent in recent weeks however, and in that process invalided rising trend support. The implications of this breach for broader positioning will probably reveal themselves in the next few weeks.

S&P 500 - Weekly Chart

Stocks at Risk as China-Taiwan Tension Eclipses Xi-Biden Summit

Chart crated with TradingView

The decisive break from the uptrend means a kind of “cooling off” period may ensue as a result of sellers exiting their positions and taking profits at all-time highs. As investors recalibrate their positions, a short-term recovery may play out. The fundamental risks noted above could curb the S&P 500’s enthusiasm however, making a recovery more difficult and perhaps even setting the stage for a longer-lasting downshift.

US-China Outlook on Trade: The Ghost of Tariffs Past?

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tsai and the Biden administration as a whole recently made it clear that they will hold Beijing accountable for the trade agreement struck with the former Trump government. This further reinforces the macro, geopolitical assessment that US-China relations are likely to be more combative than cooperative for years to come.

China is set to fall short of its 2021 agreements to purchase a predetermined amount of US goods by approximately 30 percent. Beijing is attempting to negotiate the agreement since COVID-19 was an unprecedented circumstance that made fulfilling the original obligation exponentially more difficult.

Washington made it clear that tariffs and other economic measures are not off the table if Sino-US talks do not yield fruitful breakthroughs on the agreement. One of the carryover issues from the Trump to the Biden administration is the underlying concern about China's use of state backing to subsidize domestic firms and thereby tip the scales against competitors abroad.

In essence, by year-end and early into 2022, markets may be dealing with what they experienced in 2019: trade wars and rising interest rates. Only this time, there is a considerably more unstable macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop. These gloomy presentiments may reinforce a bullish outlook for the US Dollar in the final breaths of 2021.

Marx once wrote that “history repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce”. In a sadistically comical way, he may have been right. Therefore, traders may be more prudent with their portfolio allocations as they prepare for a season of peril and the next iteration of a historical farce.

For more analysis from Dimitri, be sure to follow @ZabelinDimitri on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

How to Short Sell a Stock When Trading Falling Markets
How to Short Sell a Stock When Trading Falling Markets
2021-10-15 05:00:00
Trading Earnings Season: 3 Steps for Using Earnings Reports
Trading Earnings Season: 3 Steps for Using Earnings Reports
2021-10-14 20:30:00
Top 10 Candlestick Patterns To Trade the Markets
Top 10 Candlestick Patterns To Trade the Markets
2021-10-14 17:30:00
Top 8 Forex Trading Strategies and their Pros and Cons
Top 8 Forex Trading Strategies and their Pros and Cons
2021-10-14 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
US 500
Bullish