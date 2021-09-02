News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-09-02 18:30:00
2021-09-02 18:30:00
Dollar Forecast Leans Further on NFP after ADP, Dow Quiet Hits Extreme
2021-09-02 04:00:00
2021-09-02 04:00:00
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 02, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,092.50.
2021-09-02 17:23:00
2021-09-02 17:23:00
Crude Oil Prices May Drop Back From $70 on US Jobs Report
2021-09-02 06:00:00
2021-09-02 06:00:00
News
Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Forecast Positive
2021-09-02 15:40:00
2021-09-02 15:40:00
Dollar Forecast Leans Further on NFP after ADP, Dow Quiet Hits Extreme
2021-09-02 04:00:00
2021-09-02 04:00:00
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Bulls at Risk into NFP- XAU Breakout Levels
2021-09-02 16:00:00
2021-09-02 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes Covid, Initial Jobless Claims as NFP Nears
2021-09-02 02:00:00
2021-09-02 02:00:00
News
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Rally Eyes Breakout Resistance ahead of NFP
2021-09-02 19:00:00
2021-09-02 19:00:00
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-09-02 18:30:00
2021-09-02 18:30:00
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 25, 2021 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 110.00.
2021-09-02 18:23:00
2021-09-02 18:23:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
2021-09-01 16:00:00
Russell 2000 Extends Gains but Bullish Momentum Could Begin to Fade Soon

Russell 2000 Extends Gains but Bullish Momentum Could Begin to Fade Soon

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

RUSSELL 2000 OUTLOOK:

  • Russell 2000 gains ground as risk appetite continues to dominate the market
  • Although the small-cap index may have gas in the tank to rise further in the coming days, a pull-back could be in the cards over the medium term.
  • Slowing economic growth and the prospect of higher corporate taxes can dent sentiment and weigh on small-caps heading into de fall

Most read: Nasdaq 100 Starts the Month with Bullish Bias & Ekes Out Record Close. Now What?

Last week, I wrote about how the Russell 2000 was approaching no man’s land near 2260, the midpoint of a trading range in which price has been trapped since February. In the days that followed, the index pierced and climbed above this area decisively, boosted by the Fed’s dovish bias at the Jackson Hole Symposium and some rotation into small-caps after their underperformance over the past several months.

After the bullish breakout, the Russell 2000 may have some gas in the tank left to rise further and retest its all-time high of 2367 in the coming days. Buying momentum, however, is likely to wane around this key technical resistance in the midst of mounting downside risks and some seasonal weakness.

One of the main threats to the domestically-oriented Russell 2000 is slowing economic growth caused by cooling household consumption in the wake of the delta-variant (e.g., the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta revised down its Q3 gross domestic product estimate to 3.7% from 5.3% yesterday in its GDPNow model). Although new coronavirus cases appear to have peaked, hospitalizations and deaths have not and will only start declining in late September according to most projections.

Given that hospitalizations and deaths have a more pronounced effect on consumer sentiment than new cases, confidence could continue to decline this month. Naturally, this could further weigh on consumption as people curtail leisure spending. Needless to say, this scenario poses a significant headwind to small-caps.

Last but not least, we also have a legislative risk for stocks: the prospects of higher taxes. When Congress comes back from summer recess in mid-September, Democrats will immediately begin intra-party negotiations to draft their "$3.5 trillion human infrastructure package". The bill, which could pass through reconciliation without a single Republican vote, will likely raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 25% or, at worst, 28% to fund some of the social spending included in the legislation. As investors wake up to the possibility of damaging tax reform, market sentiment could shift to risk-off overnight and trigger a considerable pullback in Wall Street.

Focusing on technical levels, the first resistance to consider appears in the 2367 region (record high). Should price overcome this barrier, we could see a move towards 2500. On the other hand, if the Russell 2000 corrects lower, support comes in at 2260/2245, after which we have the 200-day moving average followed by channel's lower boundary near 2120.

RUSSELL 2000 TECHNICAL CHART

Russell 2000 technical analysis

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

---Written by Diego Colman, DailyFX Market Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

