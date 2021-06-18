Surveying the Amazon
In April, the digital experience management software company Sitecore released its Amazon-focused survey. And in May, Investor’s Business Daily and TechnoMetrica collaborated on a big tech poll (IBD/TIPP). So, Luckbox conducted a survey of its own, asking readers some of the same questions as the other surveys, for comparison purposes, and some original questions. The following pages comprise the most thought-provoking results from all of the aforementioned surveys, taking the nation’s pulse on its third-largest company.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.