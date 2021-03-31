Bitcoin in Focus as CFTC Issues $572 Million Fine for Crypto Ponzi Scheme

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Forges Ahead to Fresh 4-Month High
2021-03-30 20:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Plummets Towards 1.17- Bear March into April
2021-03-30 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar
2021-03-30 11:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI May Rise as Saudi Arabia Shows Support to Extend OPEC+ Cuts
2021-03-29 23:00:00
Wall Street
News
Nasdaq Price Outlook: Stocks Unfazed by Robust Consumer Confidence
2021-03-30 14:30:00
Dow to Outperform vs. Nasdaq if Inflation Fears Force Fed Rethink
2021-03-30 05:00:00
Gold
News
Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar
2021-03-30 11:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slumps as US Treasury Yields Hit a Fresh 14-Month High
2021-03-30 09:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound Forecast, Near-Term Warnings: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF
2021-03-31 01:00:00
GBP/JPY Maintaining Uptrend; GBP/USD Setback Deepens; EUR/GBP Bearish Breakout Nears
2021-03-30 16:55:00
USD/JPY
News
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels
2021-03-31 02:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Forges Ahead to Fresh 4-Month High
2021-03-30 20:00:00
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.09% Gold: -0.23% Silver: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/AyvbWjsRtu
  • The US Dollar looks most poised to rise versus the Thai Baht and Philippine Peso on bullish technical developments. USD/SGD and USD/IDR look more restrained following recent gains. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/INVzuvHYvk https://t.co/wYUMzfTWtD
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/zHyWXrMYcd
  • Japanese Yen Price Forecast: AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-jpy/2021/03/31/Japanese-Yen-Price-Forecast-AUDJPY-GBPJPY-USDJPY-Key-Levels.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $JPY $AUDJPY $USDJPY $GBPJPY https://t.co/jakOcF3JoB
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.94%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 85.87%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/o49tAcs8vZ
  • RT @FxWestwater: Chinese Yuan Forecast: $USDCNH May Fall After Strong PMI Figures Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/03/31/Chinese-Yuan-Forecast-USDCNH-May-Fall-After-Strong-PMI-Figures.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/8C4iVNuSDO
  • Silver investors will be watching this week's infrastructure plan announcement from US President Biden. The massive spending bill may rapidly push up inflation expectations and perhaps silver with it. Get your $XAG market update from @FxWestwater HERE:https://t.co/DxRHZyeM0X https://t.co/A9YkuTmcsP
  • Reports Biden won't be calling for a wealth tax seems to be boosting market sentiment during morning APAC trade Anti-risk #Yen weakening, $USDJPY rising, #SP500 futures up Sentiment-linked #AUD and #NZD and #CAD gaining https://t.co/BKx4LpumBR https://t.co/wlN8urGRsL
  • 🇨🇳 Non Manufacturing PMI (MAR) Actual: 56.3 Previous: 51.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-31
  • 🇨🇳 NBS Manufacturing PMI (MAR) Actual: 51.9 Expected: 51 Previous: 50.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-31
Bitcoin in Focus as CFTC Issues $572 Million Fine for Crypto Ponzi Scheme

Bitcoin in Focus as CFTC Issues $572 Million Fine for Crypto Ponzi Scheme

Brendan Fagan,

Bitcoin, CFTC, Crypto Fraud, BTC/USD – Talking Points

  • CFTC announces $572 million fine to UK Bitcoin fraudster
  • Bitcoin continues higher despite the US regulatory action
  • Crypto assets face scrutiny from central bankers, regulators

Benjamin Reynolds, the spearhead of a massive Bitcoin Ponzi scheme uncovered by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in 2019, has been ordered to pay $572 million in damages for his illicit dealings. A US district court ruled that Reynolds must pay those defrauded as a penalty and restitution for running a pyramid scheme called Control-Finance Limited.

In a 2019 complaint, the CFTC reported that Reynolds acquired nearly 22,000 Bitcoin from over 1,000 investors. The current market value of the stolen Bitcoin stands at over $1.3 billion. Reynolds’ team promised investors a guaranteed return of 1.5% per day, and returns were later fabricated in trade statements.

While Reynolds indicated that he would return the Bitcoin to his investors, he laundered the crypto-assets through a series of layered blockchain transactions, where the funds ultimately wound up in bank accounts in various tax havens.

According to reports, the Control-Finance scheme operated between May 2017 and October 2017. Since that period, the value of bitcoin has appreciated from $2,900 to $59,000.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

btcusd chart

Chart created with TradingView

Bitcoin has come into focus in recent weeks, with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell commenting on the recent rise in the value of the digital asset. Powell said that Bitcoin is a “speculative asset” in nature and that the coin is “highly volatile and therefore not really useful stores of value.” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen opined on the ethical uses of bitcoin, focusing on cryptocurrencies being used to fund terrorist and other illicit activities.

Despite clear opposition from central bankers, Bitcoin continues to climb. Despite hovering just below all-time highs, Bitcoin bulls argue that additional stimulus coming out of Washington in the coming months will only propel valuations higher. The focus is set to remain on the divisive asset, as calls for decentralized finance face stern words from lifelong bureaucrats.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern for DailyFX

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

