News
US Dollar to Four-Month-Highs: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-03-24 19:00:00
US Dollar Stays Strong Following In-Line Markit PMI Report
2021-03-24 14:00:00
News
Gold Prices Buoyed by Falling Yields, Crude oil Plunges on Viral Concerns
2021-03-24 06:00:00
Dow Jones Falls as Viral Resurgence in Europe Threatens Recovery, Hang Seng Eye Losses while ASX 200 Gains
2021-03-24 01:19:00
News
Dow Jones Falls as Viral Resurgence in Europe Threatens Recovery, Hang Seng Eye Losses while ASX 200 Gains
2021-03-24 01:19:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-24 00:30:00
News
Gold Price Tracks Trendline Resistance to Keep Bearish Trend Intact
2021-03-24 15:00:00
Gold Prices Buoyed by Falling Yields, Crude oil Plunges on Viral Concerns
2021-03-24 06:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading Lower, UK Inflation Below Expectations
2021-03-24 10:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold
2021-03-23 21:30:00
News
Japanese Yen Outlook, Focus on the Dominant Trend: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-03-23 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
FinTwit, Women and Trading: An Interview with @DeadCaitBounce

FinTwit, Women and Trading: An Interview with @DeadCaitBounce

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Finance and trading are two areas where men considerably outnumber women. Progress is being made and DailyFX is highlighting that progress with a new series on Women Leaders Changing Finance. We’re also spotlighting hurdles. One area where women are making a mark is financial twitter, or #fintwit. Caitlin Cook, perhaps best known as @DeadCaitBounce, is an internal wholesaler for a global asset manager and a rising star in the FinTwit world. She’s quickly attracted notice among some of the biggest names in the business.

To celebrate Women’s History Month, and to help kick off our new series, DailyFX Strategist Peter Hanks (@PeterHanksFX) talked with Caitlin @DeadCaitBounce about how she’s writing her own history of women in finance by using FinTwit to discuss trading and investing along with dashes of life advice and humor. Here are some excerpts:

Q: How did you begin on FinTwit?

A: Twitter has been great for networking and I think it’s a very underutilized resource. It started by growing my platform, I’ve been on it for a few years now, but it started my senior year of college when a professor recommended that I get involved. There’s a lot of good content and networking opportunities so after class it would help me learn more about finance and investing outside of the classroom which is really helpful. It’s sort of taken a life of its own.

Q: What can those of us in finance do to change gender diversity in the industry?

A: I think that where we’re sourcing our candidate pools from is a really big part. It’s sounds sort of stereotypical but it is also accurate in many cases, you hear of guys in the industry getting their kids or their friend’s kids in the door and you’re not really diversifying the workforce that way. It’s sort of a continuation of what’s been. So I think sourcing from a more diverse applicant pool would allow women or minorities to gain exposure to these roles.

Check out our video discussion for more FinTwit ideas from @DeadCaitBounce including how she gained attention of some of the top names in trading and thoughts on women in finance.

