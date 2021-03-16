Natural Gas Forecast: Technical Breakdown May Accelerate as Fundamentals Wane

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Stall at Support- FOMC to Drive
2021-03-15 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-15 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Up, Crude Oil Higher as Yellen Defies Inflation Fears
2021-03-15 05:00:00
Weekly Technical Crude Oil Price Forecast: Ignore Short-term Noise - A Multi-Decade Downtrend is Broken
2021-03-13 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Extends Higher as Volatility Falls. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-03-16 01:30:00
Stocks Creep Higher as Market Awaits Fed Decision - Stock Market Forecast
2021-03-15 19:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-03-15 21:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High
2021-03-15 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD Levels to Watch
2021-03-16 03:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Mixed Ahead of a Big Central Bank Week
2021-03-15 08:07:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Threatens Key Multi-Month High, BOJ's Kuroda Speech Eyed
2021-03-15 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-15 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilising differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/QCQhsMHvM2
  • 🇯🇵 Industrial Production YoY Final (JAN) Actual: -5.3% Previous: -2.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.19%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 81.07%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/shPytUz6ut
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.00% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/xng4uQN9Bo
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Industrial Production YoY Final (JAN) due at 04:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -2.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.53% France 40: 0.30% Germany 30: 0.22% US 500: 0.04% Wall Street: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/CO41JtjvZV
  • Brush up your knowledge on #tradewars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/YTXkbjf83q
  • $NZDCHF poised for a breakout as price coils up in a Symmetrical Triangle pattern. Given the preceding move was to the upside, a topside break seems likely. The pattern's implied measured move suggests a push above 0.6900 could be on offer if buyers successfully breach 0.6710 https://t.co/pNkYYkyuc0
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 BoJ Gov Kuroda Speech due at 04:05 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • Build your EUR/USD strategy with key trading techniques. Get your free insight here.https://t.co/8AxPEkO20H https://t.co/y87rNZaFBc
Natural Gas Forecast: Technical Breakdown May Accelerate as Fundamentals Wane

Natural Gas Forecast: Technical Breakdown May Accelerate as Fundamentals Wane

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Natural Gas Forecast – Talking Points

  • Natural gas demand may take big hit on warmer-than-average temperature forecast
  • Seasonal shift in temperature likely to keep pressure on prices from the demand side
  • 200-day Simple Moving Average in focus as trendline break sees prices moving lower
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

The most recent 8- to 14-day temperature outlook from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center paints an unfavorable picture for natural gas prices. Forecasted temperatures in the northeastern and western portions of the United States will be above average over the next two weeks. The south will likely be cooler than normal. Overall, the expected warmer weather – especially across the northeastern US – will likely weigh on demand, driving natural gas prices lower.

NOAA 8-14 DAY OUTLOOK TEMPERATURE PROBABILITY

NOAA Temp outlook 8-14 day chart

Source: NOAA

With spring quickly approaching in the United States and warmer weather along with it, natural gas prices may come under increased pressure as the heating gas faces decreased demand prospects. Analysts are expecting a draw of only 21.67 billion cubic feet (bcf) for this week’s EIA storage change, according to Bloomberg’s median forecast. That compares to a 52 bcf draw for the week prior.

That said, even if warmer weather doesn’t manifest this week as the NOAA’s forecast lays out, natural gas prices face decreased demand going into the summer. While late-season storms or unusual cold spells across the United States remain possible, bullish sentiment appears to be on the backfoot as prices continue to move lower. A fundamental shift will need to see a significant shock to supply or demand if prices are to move higher.

EIA Natural Gas Stocks Weekly Change versus Natural Gas Price

Natural gas EIA stocks change vs price chart

Natural Gas Technical Forecast

Prices have broken below a key trendline from the September swing lower earlier this week, severely degrading natural gas’s technical posture. The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from the October to December move was decisively breached on the violent downside move. The total move from the February swing high is now at 25%.

The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) – which sits within 2% of current prices at 2.445 – is now in focus for a potential area for bulls to defend. MACD is oriented lower with a bearish tilt while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers just above oversold territory. If the 200-day SMA breaks, more losses may be in store. Alternatively, a short-term bounce of the key SMA would be unsurprising, but watch for any bounce to fade given the fundamental backdrop.

Natural Gas Daily Chart

natural gas prices

Chart created with TradingView

Natural Gas TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

How to Manage the Emotions of Trading
How to Manage the Emotions of Trading
2021-03-16 00:30:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-03-15 21:00:00
Find Your Forex Entry Point: 3 Entry Strategies To Try
Find Your Forex Entry Point: 3 Entry Strategies To Try
2021-03-15 19:00:00
Top 10 Candlestick Patterns To Trade the Markets
Top 10 Candlestick Patterns To Trade the Markets
2021-03-15 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas