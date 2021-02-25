Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Outlook: RBI Rate Hike Bets Creeping With CPI Estimates

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
Euro Price Outlook - Stuck in Sideways Pattern for Now, Pushing Against Resistance
2021-02-24 09:41:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand and Supply Drivers Firing on All Cylinders
2021-02-25 04:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Explode Higher - Are Gains Sustainable?
2021-02-24 17:10:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Growth to Value Rotation Heats Up
2021-02-24 22:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Suffers Breakdown as Dow Jones Treads Water - Stock Market Forecast
2021-02-24 17:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Recovery First Test at Trend Resistance
2021-02-24 20:00:00
Gold and Silver Price Forecast: Treasury Rates, Negative Yielding Debt Pressure Prices
2021-02-24 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
Nasdaq Whacked by US Rates Rally, GBP Overnight Spike Faded - US Market Open
2021-02-24 15:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Volatility Spikes Ahead of RBNZ
2021-02-23 22:35:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Euro’s forecast this quarter? Get your free forecast here: https://t.co/kpBYVz31Bd #DailyFXGuides https://t.co/q7MYcOmms9
  • (India Update) Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Outlook: RBI Rate Hike Bets Creeping With CPI Estimates #Rupee #Nifty50 #RBI $USDINR https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2021/02/25/Indian-Rupee-Nifty-50-Outlook-RBI-Rate-Hike-Bets-Creeping-With-CPI-Estimates.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/iFphpm0PUF
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.94%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 80.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/WWeIIheTYs
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FLxOjdw4th
  • 🇯🇵 Leading Economic Index Final (DEC) Actual: 95.3 Expected: 94.9 Previous: 96.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-25
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.58% France 40: 0.54% FTSE 100: 0.39% Wall Street: 0.34% US 500: 0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/TDT69DjXeV
  • S&P 500 Rally May Lift Hang Seng, ASX 200 on Dovish Fed, 3rd US Vaccine. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/02/25/SP-500-Rally-May-Lift-Hang-Seng-ASX-200-on-Dovish-Fed-3rd-US-Vaccine.html https://t.co/w22gDJEcXa
  • 🇯🇵 Coincident Index Final (DEC) Actual: 88.3 Expected: 87.8 Previous: 89.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-25
  • RT @FxWestwater: Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand and Supply Drivers Firing on All Cylinders Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/02/25/Crude-Oil-Price-Forecast-Demand-and-Supply-Drivers-Firing-on-All-Cylinders.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/5…
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/YKS41u2Ptg
Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Outlook: RBI Rate Hike Bets Creeping With CPI Estimates

Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Outlook: RBI Rate Hike Bets Creeping With CPI Estimates

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Indian Rupee, USD/INR, Nifty 50, Inflation and RBI Rate Hike Bets? - Talking Points

  • Indian Rupee and Nifty 50 having splendid performance this year so far
  • But, inflation expectations are increasing, and so are RBI rate hike bets
  • USD/INR eyeing 2019 inflection zone as Nifty 50 turns to face new highs?
Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How can you overcome common pitfalls in FX trading?
Get My Guide

Indian assets have been gaining notable attention within the Emerging Markets space as of late. The Indian Rupee has been consistently strengthening against the US Dollar this year, outperforming neighboring ASEAN peers like the Singapore Dollar. The Nifty 50, India’s benchmark stock market index, is up 7.15% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500’s 4.15% at the time of writing.

What has been driving these trends and might they continue ahead? For USD/INR, the pair has been very closely following what is going on in Reserve Bank of India rate expectations. In the chart below, Rupee gains have been following a notable hawkish shift in where traders think the RBI will take its benchmark repo rate in the long run. Local forward curves (3-year) have it at about 6.4%, compared to today’s 4.0%.

Most of the hawkish shift occurred over the past month, particularly after India’s government announced a surprisingly massive budget worth 9.5% of fiscal 2021 GDP. Rising growth expectations are certainly attracting investors from across the world. Local net foreign equity investment (12-month rolling sum) recently touched (USD)26165.6 million, the most since 2013 – according to data from Bloomberg.

Might INR traders be getting ahead of themselves? RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das reiterated the central bank’s commitment to keeping liquidity ample in the banking system. Moreover, he doesn’t expect a spike in inflation, with prices to remain within a 6% threshold. Supportive fiscal and monetary policy may continue benefiting the Nifty 50. But, softer-than-expected CPI prints might result in a repricing, particularly for INR.

Immediately ahead, all eyes are on fourth-quarter Indian GDP data due Friday. Growth is expected to rise just 0.5% y/y, but that is compared to a -7.5% outcome in the third quarter. Better-than-expected results may continue supporting the INR and Nifty 50. Check out the DailyFX Economic Calendar for updates on these outcomes when they cross the wires.

Advertisement

Indian Rupee Versus RBI Rate Hike Bets

Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Outlook: RBI Rate Hike Bets Creeping With CPI Estimates

Indian Rupee Technical Analysis

USD/INR extended losses after taking out the 72.7625 – 73.0020 support zone, now facing the former 72.1400 – 72.4025 resistance zone from 2019. A drop through it could open the door to eventually reaching the 70.3500 – 70.5490 support zone on the daily chart below. In the event of a bounce, keep a close eye on a falling zone of resistance from September which may reinstate the focus to the downside.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How can you overcome common pitfalls in FX trading?
Get My Guide

USD/INR Daily Chart

Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Outlook: RBI Rate Hike Bets Creeping With CPI Estimates

USD/INR Chart Created in TradingView

Nifty 50 Technical Analysis

The Nifty 50 appears to have found support around the 14753 inflection point, the high established in January. This has left prices once again targeting the 100% Fibonacci extension level at 15368. The turn lower earlier this month occurred as negative RSI divergence unfolded, a sign of fading upside momentum. Pushing above 15368 would expose the 123.6% level at 15896. Otherwise, further losses place the focus on the 50-day Simple Moving Average.

Nifty 50 Daily Chart

Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Outlook: RBI Rate Hike Bets Creeping With CPI Estimates

Nifty 50 Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

4 Effective Trading Indicators Every Trader Should Know
4 Effective Trading Indicators Every Trader Should Know
2021-02-24 21:30:00
How to Trade After a News Release
How to Trade After a News Release
2021-02-24 19:30:00
How to Read a Candlestick Chart
How to Read a Candlestick Chart
2021-02-24 16:00:00
Find Your Forex Entry Point: 3 Entry Strategies To Try
Find Your Forex Entry Point: 3 Entry Strategies To Try
2021-02-24 10:30:00
Advertisement