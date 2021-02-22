Australian Dollar Outlook: Rising Iron and Copper Prices to Bolster AUD/USD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Mr. Powell Goes to Washington
2021-02-21 19:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2021-02-21 10:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Vulnerable at Multi-year Resistance
2021-02-20 16:00:00
Crude Oil Volatility May Increase as Iran - US Stand-Off Continues
2021-02-19 12:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, Treasuries, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2021-02-21 21:00:00
Corporations Embrace Crypto, Boosting Bitcoin Price - Stock Market Forecast
2021-02-21 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Versus Real Yields: Are Inflation Bets Fully Priced Into XAU/USD?
2021-02-20 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Death Cross Emerges as November Low Gives Out
2021-02-19 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Mr. Powell Goes to Washington
2021-02-21 19:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2021-02-21 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Mr. Powell Goes to Washington
2021-02-21 19:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-02-19 15:52:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/Jo5QsizhDx
  • Korea ruling party, government to decide extra budget size by February 28 - BBG $USDKRW $KOSPI
  • S&P raises New Zealand credit rating to 'AA+' from 'AA' - BBG $NZD
  • 10-Year US Treasury yield climbed to a fresh 12-month high of 1.348% on Friday as inflation expectations rose. Longer-dated yields are usually moving in tandem with inflation expectations, which has been propelled by rising commodity prices and reflation hopes lately. https://t.co/u40iPyZtjE
  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi: Asking Biden administration to bring Chinese policy back to reason We have no intention to challenge or replace the US - BBG $USDCNH
  • RT @FxWestwater: Australian Dollar Outlook: Rising #Iron and #Copper Prices to Bolster $AUDUSD Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2021/02/22/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-Rising-Iron-and-Copper-Prices-to-Bolster-AUDUSD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/…
  • 6 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with 89.9% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Consumer discretionary (-0.74%), communication services (-0.42%) and utilities (-0.26%) were among the worst performing sectors. https://t.co/zPw9LLAgog
  • All schools in England will reopen March 8, Prime Minister Johnson states - BBG $GBP
  • *Reminder: Weekly Strategy Webinar tomorrow morning at 8:30am EST on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/J0EPMD2Cfi https://t.co/9i8OFeLext
Australian Dollar Outlook: Rising Iron and Copper Prices to Bolster AUD/USD

Australian Dollar Outlook: Rising Iron and Copper Prices to Bolster AUD/USD

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

AUD/USD, AU Vaccine Program, Iron Ore, Copper– Talking Points

  • Australia’s Covid vaccination program officially kicks off this week
  • Rising iron ore and copper prices are bolstering AUD sentiment
  • AUD/USD eyes 0.7900 psychological level as prices push higher
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

The Australian Covid-19 vaccination program officially started this week. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, along with a group of aged care residents, received a dose of Pfizer’s vaccine. Prime Minister Morrison described it as a ‘historic day’ for the country. The initial phase is set to deliver thousands of vaccine doses to healthcare workers and other priority patients in the coming weeks.

Aussie-Dollar sentiment may receive a boost if the vaccination program’s initial rollout is smoothly administered. AUD/USD gained nearly 1.50% last week as rising commodity prices bolstered the pair’s outlook. Iron ore – one of Australia’s main exports – is trading near 10-year highs after benchmark future prices surged late last week as Chinese markets reopened following the Lunar New Year holiday break.

Copper prices also rose last week and many investors are beginning to embrace a possible commodity supercycle. If that scenario plays out, such as the supercycle seen prior to the 2008 financial crisis, the Australian Dollar is a prime candidate to enjoy the spoils of rising commodity prices. Australia exported nearly A$120 billion of iron in 2020 and 2021 may be on track to break that figure as China’s economic growth fuels demand for the metal ore.

AUD/USD, Iron Ore, Copper – Daily Chart

AUDUSD, iron ore, copper

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook

AUD/USD surged above 0.7850 last week and momentum appears poised to continue pulling prices higher. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has trended higher along with price action but remains below the 70 overbought level. MACD is also bullishly postured with a growing divergence to the upside. The 0.7900 psychological price level will likely come into play if sentiment holds through this week.

AUD/USD Daily Price Chart

audusd chart

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

4 Effective Trading Indicators Every Trader Should Know
4 Effective Trading Indicators Every Trader Should Know
2021-02-19 16:55:00
Top 8 Forex Trading Strategies and their Pros and Cons
Top 8 Forex Trading Strategies and their Pros and Cons
2021-02-19 15:55:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-19 14:25:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-02-19 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
Copper