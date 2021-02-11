DailyFX Forex Trading Course Walkthrough: Part Three

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bullish Price Sequence Leads to Break of Descending Channel
2021-02-11 15:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY in Triangle, EUR/USD Out of Downtrend
2021-02-10 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Declining Infections, Oil Prices to Buoy CAD
2021-02-11 07:30:00
Platinum Price Charges to 6-Year High, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Outlook Report
2021-02-11 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-11 16:00:00
Dow Jones Technical Outlook – Levels, Lines to Watch in the Short-term
2021-02-11 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: US Dollar Drop Lifts Gold - Topside Levels in Focus
2021-02-11 12:00:00
Gold, Silver Forecast: Real Rates, Weak USD May Underpin XAU, XAG
2021-02-11 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher Still Intact
2021-02-11 09:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/MXN Volatility to Rise as Banxico Looms
2021-02-10 22:50:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pops as BoJ Takes a Leaf Out of the ECB’s Currency War Book - US Market Open
2021-02-10 14:45:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound at Risk with Inflation Data on Tap
2021-02-10 07:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Gold is now trading lower today, currently around $1,826. The precious metal has dropped to its lowest level since Monday as this week's rebound from a two month low slightly reverses. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/R0CiwxK6WF
  • This was as expected, given reports that the 5-Star leader had urged his party to back Draghi https://t.co/dOVpYVjJST
  • Italy's 5-Star Party backs Draghi government in online vote $EUR
  • Gold suffering an intraday breakdown Read more - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/02/10/Gold-Price-Forecast-XAUUSD-Runs-into-Resistance-Will-it-Reverse-Lower.html https://t.co/4zwuHYgjHo
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Litecoin are long at 91.03%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.59%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/iZgJdMmclJ
  • Hey traders! Get your Thursday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/IxeI3QTTNx
  • Yesterday's SPX low at 3883 https://t.co/EeSblp7XaC
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.49% Oil - US Crude: -0.78% Gold: -0.97% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ReUIxNZ2q5
  • SPX grinding lower in recent trade to test 3900 (-0.3%). The read across FX sees a slight bid in the USD to hover around its 50DMA (90.41) - Gold also tailing off (-0.9%), support at 1810-15
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.44% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.23% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GeFaadRpx9
DailyFX Forex Trading Course Walkthrough: Part Three

DailyFX Forex Trading Course Walkthrough: Part Three

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Forex Trading Course Walkthrough Talking Points:

  • This is the third of a ten-part series in which we walk through articles from DailyFX Education.
  • The aim of this series is simplicity while covering some of the more important aspects of the FX market along with traders’ strategies and approaches.
  • If you would like to access the full suite of educational articles offered by DailyFX, you can get started at this link: DailyFX Forex for Beginners
Advertisement

In our last lesson, we began to open the door into the field of analysis by investigating the comparison between technical and fundamental analysis. The carry trade was looked at as an example of a fundamental-based strategy that also has some technical application.

Interest rates are a big driver for FX prices. Perhaps more accurately stated, ‘interest rate expectations’ are what market participants keenly follow, focusing on the word play of Central Bankers or the deviation of a single data point in estimating what potential changes may pop up in the future.

For this lesson, we’re going to delve deeper into our introduction of analysis, first by highlighting three different forms of FX analysis.

3 Types of Forex Analysis

Perhaps one item that gets lost in the debate around forms of analysis is the fact that they’re not necessarily competitive with each other. Many traders employ both fundamental and technical analysis, and sentiment analysis can be incorporated, as well.

One way of looking at matters: Fundamental analysis focuses on the inputs that invariably get priced-in to the equation, and this helps to shape the future. Technical analysis, on the other hand, merely looks at the chart (the past) to postulate what may happen in the future.

Something that doesn’t get mentioned enough is the importance of risk management when employing all of this analysis. Analysis is great in that it can offer insight, but it will never enable a perfect prediction. The future always harbors uncertainty. And this is really where technical analysis can shine, in allowing a trader to harness their future projections to the real world of ‘what’s happened’ in the effort of imparting strategy.

To Learn about The Basics of Technical Analysis, join us in DailyFX Education

One of the key aspects of technical analysis is support and resistance. These are levels or zones on the chart where prices have a tendency to stop or stall. This is where risk management can come in, because if a trader wants to buy a potential uptrend and if they wait for price to be at support, they have a strong level to use for stop placement. If the trade doesn’t work out, the loss can be mitigated. On the other hand, if it does work out, traders can focus on potential reward at least as large as the risk they put up to enter the trade. Key to this technique is a solid system for identifying support and resistance on a chart.

Learn more about support and resistance in our Guide to Support and Resistance Trading as part of DailyFX Education.

Real World Application

To take this to the next step, practice setting up trades on a demo account by identifying a market that’s currently trading at or near support or resistance. Look to place stops on the other side of the support or resistance level so that if there’s a breach, the trade can be exited quickly.

Click here to request a free demo with IG group.

Attempt to set up five trades from the daily chart, with stops attached and placed appropriately on the other side of support/resistance.

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DailyFX Forex Trading Course Walkthrough: Part Five
DailyFX Forex Trading Course Walkthrough: Part Five
2021-02-11 17:53:00
DailyFX Forex Trading Course Walkthrough: Part Four
DailyFX Forex Trading Course Walkthrough: Part Four
2021-02-11 17:45:00
DailyFX Forex Trading Course Walkthrough: Part Two
DailyFX Forex Trading Course Walkthrough: Part Two
2021-02-11 17:30:00
DailyFX Forex Trading Course Walkthrough: Part One
DailyFX Forex Trading Course Walkthrough: Part One
2021-02-11 17:15:00
Advertisement