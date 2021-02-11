DailyFX Forex Trading Course Walkthrough: Part Eight

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bullish Price Sequence Leads to Break of Descending Channel
2021-02-11 15:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY in Triangle, EUR/USD Out of Downtrend
2021-02-10 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Declining Infections, Oil Prices to Buoy CAD
2021-02-11 07:30:00
Platinum Price Charges to 6-Year High, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Outlook Report
2021-02-11 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-11 16:00:00
Dow Jones Technical Outlook – Levels, Lines to Watch in the Short-term
2021-02-11 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: US Dollar Drop Lifts Gold - Topside Levels in Focus
2021-02-11 12:00:00
Gold, Silver Forecast: Real Rates, Weak USD May Underpin XAU, XAG
2021-02-11 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher Still Intact
2021-02-11 09:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/MXN Volatility to Rise as Banxico Looms
2021-02-10 22:50:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pops as BoJ Takes a Leaf Out of the ECB’s Currency War Book - US Market Open
2021-02-10 14:45:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound at Risk with Inflation Data on Tap
2021-02-10 07:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Can some trading fads align to cult-like behavior? There are a number of signs but three standards of a cult: 1. Charismatic leader/coterie that becomes objective of worship 2. The brainwashing of coercion or thought reform 3. Economic exploitation by a smaller group
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.33% Silver: -0.51% Gold: -1.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/n4JXaLagDM
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Litecoin are long at 91.15%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 72.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5Ia6nHLMxM
  • RT @Tams707: #Bitcoin continues to surge, has Elon Musk started a new trend? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/02/11/Bitcoin-BTCUSD-Breaks-to-New-Highs-as-Twitter-Uber-Follow-Tesla-LiveEdu-TDC.html
  • Banxico: -Headline CPI to accelerate in 2Q -Core inflation set to hit 3% in 3Q -Balance of risks for CPI trajectory uncertain -Sees extensive slack in Mexico's economy $USD $MXN
  • 🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 4.0% Expected: 4% Previous: 4.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-11
  • Banxico cuts rates by 25bps to 4.00% as expected in unanimous decision. $USDMXN bouncing higher off intraday lows https://t.co/vAyNQGrJea
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.06% Germany 30: -0.10% FTSE 100: -0.13% US 500: -0.15% Wall Street: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/aAW2CwskRh
  • Reminder, the last meeting was a close call with 3-2 favouring a hold - Expectations for this meeting are for a 25bps cut, but likely to see a split vote $MXN https://t.co/Po1Y6j6Fbr
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision due at 19:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4% Previous: 4.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-11
DailyFX Forex Trading Course Walkthrough: Part Eight

DailyFX Forex Trading Course Walkthrough: Part Eight

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Forex Trading Course Walkthrough Talking Points:

  • This is the eighth of a ten-part series in which we walk through articles from DailyFX Education.
  • The aim of this series is simplicity while covering some of the more important aspects of the FX market along with traders’ strategies and approaches.
  • If you would like to access the full suite of educational articles offered by DailyFX education, you can get started here: DailyFX Forex for Beginners
Advertisement

The concept of support and resistance is a key component of technical analysis and, for many, especially fundamentals-based traders, the concept is the primary aspect of technical analysis. Its assistance with risk management can be enormous while its ability to predict, like anything else, is questionable because the future shall always remain uncertain.

Many traders eschew that lack of predictability to instead focus on probabilities, which can be helped by a multitude of technical tools. There are many ways of doing this.

A number of experienced traders employ price action and related methods, which involve using no technical indicators on the chart and instead focuses on patterns or formations. This is certainly available to you but, as a warning, it is usually considered ‘advanced’ and may not make much sense to traders new to charts.

In place of price action, many traders look to indicators and, again, this is a very wide field of analysis. To get started, we suggest learning about probably the simplest and most utilitarian indicator: The Moving Average.

Moving Average (MA) Explained for Traders

After gaining an understanding of the moving average, traders interested in learning more can discover the many indicator tools available to traders to help them customize their strategy or approach.

Technical Indicators Defined and Explained

To take this to the next step, we’re going to get more involved with a popular indicator that may be a little more advanced. It is based off of the same moving average that we looked at above, but this includes a few additional moving parts to create the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator.

What the MACD Indicator is and How it Works

Real World Application

To put this to use while incorporating prior lessons, from the demo account - attempt to find a trend on the daily chart using the 200 day moving average, with a corresponding MACD signal on the four-hour chart. If the daily chart is showing a topside trend, look for a bullish MACD signal in order to set a buy order. Alternatively, if the daily chart is showing a bearish trend, look for a short signal via MACD on the four-hour chart.

Click here to request a free demo with IG group.

Check progress every 24 hours, managing/closing trades from prior days while also initiating new ones as opportunities present themselves.

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DailyFX Forex Trading Course Walkthrough: Part Ten
DailyFX Forex Trading Course Walkthrough: Part Ten
2021-02-11 19:00:00
DailyFX Forex Trading Course Walkthrough: Part Nine
DailyFX Forex Trading Course Walkthrough: Part Nine
2021-02-11 18:58:00
DailyFX Forex Trading Course Walkthrough: Part Seven
DailyFX Forex Trading Course Walkthrough: Part Seven
2021-02-11 18:40:00
DailyFX Forex Trading Course Walkthrough: Part Six
DailyFX Forex Trading Course Walkthrough: Part Six
2021-02-11 18:32:00
Advertisement