US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR Holding Despite Stock Volatility

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq and S&P 500 on the Hook for Amazon and AMC Earnings, Can EURUSD Break?
2021-02-02 05:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Primed for Volatility with RBA on Tap
2021-02-01 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Backwardation Hints at Gains with OPEC JMMC on Tap
2021-01-30 08:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-28 22:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-02-01 13:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-01-31 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Recovery Coils into Resistance- XAU Levels
2021-02-01 19:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
2021-02-01 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOE & RBA Rate Decisions; Canada, New Zealand, US Jobs Reports
2021-02-01 21:40:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
2021-02-01 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY to Rise as 10Y Yields Turn Higher
2021-02-02 03:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
2021-02-01 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • (ASEAN Fundy) US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR Holding Despite Stock Volatility #ASEAN #USD $USDSGD $USDTHB $USDIDR https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2021/02/02/US-Dollar-Forecast-USDSGD-USDTHB-USDIDR-Holding-Despite-Stock-Volatility.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/WuycbowFQU
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 72.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/867Osa0APa
  • We are jumping from retail focus to retail focus: GameStop to Ripple to Silver (below retail CFD positioning) and back to AMC tomorrow for earnings. Here is what I'm watching for Tuesday: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/02/02/Nasdaq-and-SP-500-on-the-Hook-for-Amazon-and-AMC-Earnings-Can-EURUSD-Break.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/M3ZxK4SHHG
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.21% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.19% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ZM08jntX2W
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.72% France 40: 0.60% US 500: 0.55% Wall Street: 0.54% Germany 30: 0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/HJok6qMVtW
  • Want to make trading decisions with confidence? Download you free guide to avoid hesitations in your trading decisions.https://t.co/00I3lH90OD #DailyFXGuides https://t.co/YrfeWz9H7M
  • Silver prices continue to fall after CME increases margins, $XAGUSD down nearly 2.5% https://t.co/r6r35tVGSE
  • WTI broke above the "Falling Wedge" and thus has likely opened the door for upside potential with an eye on US$ 55.23 - the 161.8% Fibonacci extension. Improving pandemic situations and a broad 'risk-on' tone helped to lift oil prices. https://t.co/ews3JllMmT
  • The Bitcoin/Ethereum ratio’s break to its lowest levels since August 2018 suggests that ETH may continue to outperform BTC in the coming weeks. Key levels to watch for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Get your $btc market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/mo3rw7bP4v https://t.co/IKFGQWAmWs
  • [corr] $AUDNZD turning lower after #RBA rate decision, giving up earlier gains during Tuesday APAC trade Watching that Doji closely as prices hover above key support and the 50-day SMA Eyes on NZ jobs data due over the remainder 24 hours next https://t.co/t9kYP5nWru https://t.co/NCV2N3jWck
US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR Holding Despite Stock Volatility

US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR Holding Despite Stock Volatility

Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst

US Dollar, Singapore Dollar, Thai Baht, Indonesian Rupiah, Indian Rupee, ASEAN, Fundamental Analysis – Talking Points

  • USD mostly steady, ASEAN FX held ground despite market volatility
  • What are the fundamental forces stabilizing the Greenback as of late?
  • APAC, ASEAN data: BoT, RBI and Indonesian fourth quarter GDP
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Check out our outlook for the US Dollar this quarter!
Get My Guide

US Dollar ASEAN Weekly Recap

Despite broad-based market volatility, the haven-linked US Dollar has been struggling to find much room to appreciate. This applied to its ASEAN peers despite a 3.62% weekly decline in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (EEM) as capital flows reversed course – see below. Currencies like the Singapore Dollar, Philippine Peso and Indonesian Rupiah were flat. The Thai Baht rose, gaining 0.17% against the USD.

Having said that, there has been a notable shift in the Greenback’s pace. The dominant downtrend since late March 2020 has slowed and stabilized, even despite episodes of strength in the S&P 500 in early January. I have been arguing that this is in part due to elevated longer-dated Treasury yields in the US, expressing more confidence in the broader outlook for the economy down the road.

Within the ASEAN-5 region, there are signs of improving economic conditions. Last week, the latest figures from Singapore showed industrial production and unemployment improving. Thailand’s trade surplus widened further in December, opening the door to better-than-expected GDP data despite recent surging coronavirus cases. Philippine fourth-quarter growth slightly disappointed however, but USD/PHP brushed it off.

US Dollar, Emerging Markets Index – Last Week’s Performance

US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR Holding Despite Stock Volatility

*ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index averages USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB and USD/PHP

External Event Risk – Market Volatility, US Fiscal Stimulus, NFPs

Rising long bets from retail investors in heavily-shorted stocks seemed to contribute to last week’s market volatility. But, at the onset of this week, plunging short interest in GME shares may be a sign that traders are covering. The VIX ‘fear gauge’ eased on Monday as equities recovered. Still, recent price action has raised concerns about frothy equity valuations that could be vulnerable to sudden changes in sentiment.

As such, that still leaves the Greenback in a position to hold its ground as it is influenced by the tides of risk trends and returns on government debt. The Federal Reserve certainly signaled last week that while it may hold policy loose at current paces, some investors seemed to have been disappointed by a lack of urgency to do more. As such, this is placing greater emphasis on the direction of fiscal policy.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What are the top trading opportunities in 2021?
Get My Guide

US President Joe Biden may not have room to fulfill his US$1.9 trillion pledge for Covid relief without Republican support. A lack of a 60-vote majority from Democrats in the upper chamber of Congress means that a smaller-than-expected package may be the ultimate outcome. As such, these may have been some of the reasons why ASEAN and Emerging Market currencies have been struggling to accelerate gains as of late.

Fourth-quarter earnings continue this week. All eyes are on tech giants Google (Alphabet) and Amazon. A rather rosy season thus far may have been keeping markets from selling off further. Towards the end of the week, the US will release its latest non-farm payrolls report. December’s report was fairly disappointing and another similarly sour one could easily amplify market volatility in the near term.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How can you overcome common pitfalls in FX trading?
Get My Guide

ASEAN, South Asia Event Risk – Bank of Thailand, Reserve Bank of India, Indonesian GDP

Taking a look at the ASEAN economic docket, USD/THB is eyeing the Bank of Thailand monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The BoT is expected to leave benchmark lending rates unchanged at 0.50%. The central bank recently warned that it may revise its 2021 growth outlook lower. What will be more interesting to watch for is commentary on the Baht’s level. Its strength has been a concern for policymakers.

Then on Friday, USD/IDR will be awaiting Indonesian fourth-quarter GDP figures. Output is expected to shrink 2.3% q/q versus -3.49% in Q3. This is perhaps partly why the nation announced that the finance ministry, central bank and financial services authority will issue a “joint policy package” in order to deal with the recession. The Rupiah remains an interest for the Bank of Indonesia, which is trying to stabilize its value.

Meanwhile on the same day in India, the RBI will hold its monetary policy announcement. Over the past 24 hours, the Nifty 50 received a boost as the nation revealed a US$480 billion budget to support the Pandemic-inflicted economy. A handful of economists envision a 25-basis point cut to 3.75% given recent declines in headline inflation. But, the broader consensus seems to be for a hold. The former may send USD/INR higher.

Check out the DailyFX Economic Calendar for ASEAN and global data updates!

On February 1st, the 20-day rolling correlation coefficient between my ASEAN-based US Dollar index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell to 0.19 from 0.40 one week ago. Values closer to +1 indicate an increasingly positive relationship, though it is important to recognize that correlation does not imply causation.

ASEAN-Based USD Index Versus MSCI Emerging Markets Index – Daily Chart

US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR Holding Despite Stock Volatility

Chart Created Using TradingView

*ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index averages USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB and USD/PHP

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

How to Read a Candlestick Chart
How to Read a Candlestick Chart
2021-02-01 21:00:00
The Basics of Technical Analysis
The Basics of Technical Analysis
2021-02-01 20:00:00
4 Effective Trading Indicators Every Trader Should Know
4 Effective Trading Indicators Every Trader Should Know
2021-02-01 18:30:00
How to Learn Technical Analysis with DailyFX
How to Learn Technical Analysis with DailyFX
2021-02-01 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR