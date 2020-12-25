Top Trading Lessons: It Pays to Be Nimble in a Crisis, Be Confident in Your Knowledge

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-24 12:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-24 18:30:00
ASX 200, Hang Seng May Ride the Brexit Tailwind as Dow Drifts Higher
2020-12-24 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-24 15:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Key Breakout Level Converging with Brexit
2020-12-24 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-23 18:00:00
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Housing Starts YoY (NOV) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -4.9% Previous: -8.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-25
  • Copper prices remain near recent 7-year highs as Congress nears a $900 billion Covid relief package. China’s industrial profits move into focus for the red metal’s path forward. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/BcO5LyW93O https://t.co/7pBXtBHqXc
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.43% Gold: 0.00% Silver: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/07ofO0evb6
  • BOK to hold accommodative stance on policy next year - BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.00% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.00% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/785peiuRNi
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ethereum are long at 93.80%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bURwLz6Ggm
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/kxmUZYi0d3
  • Gold and silver look set to extend recent gains as bullish technical setups begin to take shape across multiple timeframes. Key levels to watch for both precious metals. Get your metals market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/DHAp2PKls2 https://t.co/2utLDPzk3c
  • 🇯🇵 Retail Sales YoY (NOV) Actual: 0.7% Expected: 1.7% Previous: 6.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-24
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Retail Sales YoY (NOV) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.7% Previous: 6.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-24
Top Trading Lessons: It Pays to Be Nimble in a Crisis, Be Confident in Your Knowledge

Top Trading Lessons: It Pays to Be Nimble in a Crisis, Be Confident in Your Knowledge

2020-12-25 04:00:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Share:
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

As a self-styled central bank Kremlinologist, I pay close attention to what policymakers say, when they say it, and how they say it. But to take central bankers’ statements and turn them into actionable trade ideas – that requires two additional steps.

The first, is that you must be nimble during a crisis – during highly volatile markets. The tides can turn quickly, and previously held ideas need to be discarded and new ones need to be embraced. This means if you’re short the market, you need to be willing to turn on a dime and get long. You can’t be married to a position. The second, is that you must be confident in your knowledge gained from prior market experience. If history doesn’t repeat, it certainly rhymes. Building a library of past market episodes and historical occurrences is necessary – either experientially (by trading) or episodically (by reading market history and reviewing data to model and backtest).

These insights are drawn from the events in March 2020, when financial markets were in a dizzying tailspin. But on March 26, 2020, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said something producing a sense of deja-vu in an interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie: “we’re not going to run out of ammunition.” Having been active in markets during the Eurozone debt crisis, I was reminded of then-ECB President Mario Draghi’s July 2012 comment about doing “whatever it takes” to save the Euro. That marked the bottom in peripheral European bonds, and the beginning of the end of the financial market-aspect of the debt crisis. Draghi’s comment, in hindsight, proved to be the all-clear signal for risk-taking in Eurozone financial markets.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

I quickly recognized that Fed Chair Powell’s March 2020 comment was cut from the same cloth as ECB President Draghi’s July 2012 comment. While I was not able to fully take advantage of the July 2012 turn in markets – I was younger and more stubborn, and didn’t have the breadth of knowledge I do today – being nimble in my positioning and confident in my knowledge (gained both experientially and episodically) allowed me to take advantage of the turn in financial markets this time around.

Plus, you know, ‘never let a crisis go to waste.’

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Top Trading Lessons: Technicals Hold All the Weight, Not the Click-Bait: Covid-19 Edition
Top Trading Lessons: Technicals Hold All the Weight, Not the Click-Bait: Covid-19 Edition
2020-12-25 02:00:00
Top Trading Lessons: Covid Stock Market Pandemonium or Calm Waters, Wait for Breakout Confirmation
Top Trading Lessons: Covid Stock Market Pandemonium or Calm Waters, Wait for Breakout Confirmation
2020-12-24 22:00:00
Top Trading Lessons: Don’t Fear Missing a Trade, There Are an Infinity More Ahead. Be Flexible
Top Trading Lessons: Don’t Fear Missing a Trade, There Are an Infinity More Ahead. Be Flexible
2020-12-24 20:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-24 18:30:00
Advertisement