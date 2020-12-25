News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-24 12:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-24 18:30:00
ASX 200, Hang Seng May Ride the Brexit Tailwind as Dow Drifts Higher
2020-12-24 01:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-24 15:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Key Breakout Level Converging with Brexit
2020-12-24 13:30:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-23 18:00:00
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
Top Trading Lessons: Ignore ‘Market Lore’ and Focus on the Evidence

Top Trading Lessons: Ignore ‘Market Lore’ and Focus on the Evidence

2020-12-25 12:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Seemingly one of the most stubbornly durable bits of “market lore” is that traders treat gold as some sort of ultimate safe haven. Tellingly, the financial news media is often filled with hand-wringing when this relationship breaks down, as it sometimes invariably does.

2020 offered a potent case in point. As the Fed successfully pushed back against Covid-inspired market turmoil, gold began a spirited march upward alongside stock prices. A chorus of exasperated traders and journalists seemed convinced that this was some sort of short-lived aberration, yet the move continued for the better part five months.

In fact, the logic driving market action seemed quite sensible. The Fed’s fireworks pushed inflation expectations up while nominal interest rates sank, sending real rates of return into negative territory. Stocks offering dividend yields with a sliver of positive real income and gold – which offers no yield but protects against negative returns on cash – understandably rose in tandem.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

Trying to fight this on the premise that “gold is a haven” would have likely been disastrous. Only when the Fed signalled in August that it might be done expanding the stimulus toolkit and would be adopting a hands-off stance did gold establish a top and turn lower. A simple look at the chart might have enlightened many, yet the “gold is a haven” tale persists. The takeaway here is that traders are probably best served not to take such things at face value.

S&P 500, spot gold, the TED Spread and the US Dollar

SPX vs gold, ted spread, us dollar

Chart prepared by Ilya Spivak, created with TradingView

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC at DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

