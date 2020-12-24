News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-24 12:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-24 18:30:00
ASX 200, Hang Seng May Ride the Brexit Tailwind as Dow Drifts Higher
2020-12-24 01:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-24 15:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Key Breakout Level Converging with Brexit
2020-12-24 13:30:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-23 18:00:00
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
Top Trading Lessons: Don’t Fear Missing a Trade, There Are an Infinity More Ahead. Be Flexible

Top Trading Lessons: Don’t Fear Missing a Trade, There Are an Infinity More Ahead. Be Flexible

2020-12-24 20:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:
Remind yourself that you will miss a trade, however, there will always be another trade, so if you miss a trade, accept it and move on. With this mantra, you can kick out those bad FOMO fear of missing out habits. For example, you may be bullish on the Pound with fundamentals supporting your view and the technical set-up offering an attractive entry at key support. However, against your better judgement, you don’t go into the trade, which you are now ruing because GBP/USD is soaring as you had expected. This is where the “should’ve gone long” thoughts start to grow louder with the trade looking destined to hit your profit target. The growing unease that you have missed the trade leads you to act on a whim and carry out the trade. The problem here is that your risk-reward will look poor as you try to chase the move. GBP/USD is now turning back lower and your stop is subsequently hit. As was said at the beginning, trades will be missed, but there will be plenty more trades in the future.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

