Top Trading Lessons: Covid Stock Market Pandemonium or Calm Waters, Wait for Breakout Confirmation

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-24 12:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-24 18:30:00
ASX 200, Hang Seng May Ride the Brexit Tailwind as Dow Drifts Higher
2020-12-24 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-24 15:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Key Breakout Level Converging with Brexit
2020-12-24 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-23 18:00:00
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.51% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.14% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/gyHbYjVHUM
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.06% Oil - US Crude: 0.43% Gold: 0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/BNhByktfyi
  • A forex trader is strategic, disciplined, and always switched on to the markets. Learn how to build an FX mindset here: https://t.co/tB3aAErd70 https://t.co/6DnJLtxZrg
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ethereum are long at 93.79%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xKqGCANJfI
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.17% FTSE 100: 0.12% Germany 30: 0.10% US 500: 0.00% Wall Street: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/qS5sB2djTD
  • The US Dollar may rise against ASEAN currencies like the Singapore Dollar and Thai Baht as US fiscal stimulus woes, a coronavirus mutation and ‘no-deal’ Brexit threaten market volatility. Get your $USD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/FlAoeDteTK https://t.co/S12gPz2Trf
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.06% Oil - US Crude: 0.43% Gold: 0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/kKakg49fuc
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ethereum are long at 93.79%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hOKJEiiKZs
  • I don’t want a lot for Christmas. There is just one thing I need. Can the Fed bring up the money printer speed?
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.33% France 40: 0.17% Wall Street: 0.14% FTSE 100: 0.12% Germany 30: 0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/6fgs4Kl2kh
Top Trading Lessons: Covid Stock Market Pandemonium or Calm Waters, Wait for Breakout Confirmation

Top Trading Lessons: Covid Stock Market Pandemonium or Calm Waters, Wait for Breakout Confirmation

2020-12-24 22:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

2020 brought with it a challenging trading environment, one that likely pushed many investors, including myself, to the edge, testing our capabilities. What started as a record pace for the speed at which US equities entered a bear market – 20 days – eventually unfolded into a gravity-defying stunt of recovery and beyond in certain asset prices despite the global pandemic. Given these trading conditions, it is understandable for volatility to produce excitement and motivation for investors to find the best strategic opportunities, be it to support a ‘risk-on’ or ‘risk-off’ thesis in a correlated market.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

But, if I had to pick one trading lesson to take away from this year, one that stays constant whether you are in a volatile or quiet market environment, it is to wait for confirmation of a breakout and be patient. Trying to pick turning points in trends is a notoriously difficult strategy, something that IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) positioning data frequently shows. Pre-emptively placing a bet instead of finding confirmation of a breakout, such as by using a close under/above a key technical level, can work against you if you remain stubbornly persistent. Standing aside for better opportunities, especially considering risk-reward parameters as well directional analysis, is a valid strategy that can help you tame losses.

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Top Trading Lessons: Don’t Fear Missing a Trade, There Are an Infinity More Ahead. Be Flexible
Top Trading Lessons: Don’t Fear Missing a Trade, There Are an Infinity More Ahead. Be Flexible
2020-12-24 20:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-24 18:30:00
Top Trading Lessons: Euro and Sterling Shrug Off Brexit Talks Between EU and UK
Top Trading Lessons: Euro and Sterling Shrug Off Brexit Talks Between EU and UK
2020-12-24 18:00:00
Top Trading Lessons: Pandemic vs the Central Banks
Top Trading Lessons: Pandemic vs the Central Banks
2020-12-24 16:00:00
Advertisement