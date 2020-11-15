News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases
2020-11-12 12:15:00
Euro Forecast: Performance after US Elections, COVID-19 Vaccine is a Bad Omen for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2020-11-11 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye JMMC Meeting as OPEC Look to Delay Production Hike
2020-11-13 10:40:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle on Covid Upswell, US Fiscal Deadlock
2020-11-13 06:16:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week
2020-11-13 14:35:00
Dow Versus S&P 500 for Risk Scenarios, Similar to EURGBP and GBPNZD Options
2020-11-13 04:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAUUSD) Forecast - Setting Up a New Trading Range
2020-11-13 20:00:00
Gold Price Ebbs, S&P 500 Wavers as Consumer Sentiment Worsens
2020-11-13 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling Eyes Final Stages of Brexit Negotiations
2020-11-13 18:00:00
Sterling Forecast: Cable Caught by Uptrend Resistance- GBP/USD Levels
2020-11-12 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases
2020-11-12 12:15:00
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY May fall as Election Gives Way to Rising Covid Cases
2020-11-12 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • GBP/USD had gotten off to a strong start to the week following a breakthrough on the vaccine front with Pfizer announcing positive results. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/lMcw3pb8xi https://t.co/1ZU8cL0EdM
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.40% Gold: 0.45% Oil - US Crude: 0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4oFH6WIL4m
  • The Nasdaq 100 has lagged the Dow Jones as industrial stocks recover on vaccine news. Get your #Nasdaq market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/ws9k4OVwep https://t.co/6o7Z0LeBWH
  • RT @EamonJavers: Biden Transition officials briefing reporters today said PEOTUS will engage in coming days with leaders in Congress about…
  • Seems the Trump campaign dropped its lawsuit in Arizona claiming widespread ballot fraud. Probably won't fold on other high electoral vote states until forced or closer to the Georgia Senate runoff
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.28%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 72.73%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LHlunez165
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.16% US 500: 0.94% FTSE 100: 0.15% France 40: 0.03% Germany 30: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/YqiECWWBdD
  • Both USD/CAD and USD/MXN rates showed significant weakness in the immediate reaction to the US presidential election results. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/zbHsxXF3kr https://t.co/jVSV8SLXFQ
  • Brexit trade deal could be done in '10 days' claims senior MEP as European Parliament sets Barnier December 10 deadline for agreement - Telegraph $GBP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.28%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 71.68%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/plg5YA0G8U
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week

Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week

2020-11-13 14:35:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts: Neutral

Dow Jones Forecast

Outlook: Neutral

Stocks soared early last week on news that an effective coronavirus vaccine was in the pipeline for development. The news helped lift sectors of the market that had been beaten down during the earlier stages of the pandemic, namely airlines, energy and industrials. As the “Industrial Average,” the outsized move in some of these sectors helped propel the index higher than that of the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. Evidently, the rotation from hot technology stocks to industrials and other sectors is in full swing.

Dow Jones Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (September 2020 – November 2020)

dow jones price chart

Dow Jones Forecast: Evening Star Candlestick Hints at Reversal Potential

That being said, any benefits – beyond the initial price reaction in some stocks - from the vaccine are still a ways off. Thus, the recent strength in some of these beleaguered sectors, could be too much too soon relative to the changes on the ground. While the market is forward looking, it is not impervious to shorter-term hiccups so the sectoral rotation witnessed last week might slow in the weeks ahead.

Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&amp;P 500 Forecasts for the Week

Further still, coronavirus cases continue to spike across the western world and this may continue to erode measures of economic activity. The rise in positivity rates should serve as a headwind to each of the indices highlighted in this article and risk-sensitive assets more broadly.

DAX 30 Forecast

Outlook: Bearish

Like the Dow Jones, the DAX 30 has been a beneficiary of vaccine news despite ongoing lockdowns across Germany and the rest of Europe. With a sparsely populated economic calendar in the week ahead, the DAX 30 will likely juggle the same themes as last week – with the added bonus of reduced uncertainty around the US election. Critically, however, the DAX 30 does not share Nasdaq-like levels of exposure to technology, so if the rotation from work-from-home stocks to industrials slows, the index might begin to lag its US counterparts once again.

DAX 30 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (July 2020 – November 2020)

dax 30 price chart

Regardless, it seems the DAX 30 is destined to follow in the footsteps of either the Dow Jones or Nasdaq 100 in the week ahead with technical levels offering their influence on the shorter-term timeframes. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFXon Twitter for updates and analysis.

FTSE 100 Forecast

Outlook: Bearish

Much of the same can be said for the standing of the FTSE 100. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued another round of measures in an attempt to curb coronavirus and these procedures should work to erode economic activity while they are in place. As a result, the pace of the economic recovery might slow and the FTSE 100 could face headwinds as a consequence.

FTSE 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (June 2020 – November 2020)

ftse 100 price chart

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Three Trading Types and How They Influence the Market
Three Trading Types and How They Influence the Market
2020-11-12 19:30:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-12 16:30:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-12 15:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-12 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bullish
Wall Street
Bullish
Germany 30
Bullish