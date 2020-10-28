S&P 500, Dow Jones: Can Stock Markets Predict Presidential Elections?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP, AUD, USD Volatility to Swell on Cross-Continental Geopolitical Risks?
2020-10-28 01:00:00
US Dollar Sentiment Outlook: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Retail Positioning
2020-10-28 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Virus Cases, Hang Seng Vulnerable to a Pullback
2020-10-28 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall as Second Viral Wave Dampens Demand Outlook
2020-10-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Virus Cases, Hang Seng Vulnerable to a Pullback
2020-10-28 02:00:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-27 18:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Virus Cases, Hang Seng Vulnerable to a Pullback
2020-10-28 02:00:00
US Presidential Election Timeline and Implications for Gold Prices
2020-10-27 14:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD, GBP/USD, Silver & More: Charts & Technical Analysis
2020-10-27 14:10:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Sliding Lower as Brexit Talks Continue
2020-10-27 08:20:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Wait-and-See Bank of Japan May Bolster JPY
2020-10-28 04:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
2020-10-26 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/1G7CRsegRX https://t.co/DJzSCov1ls
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (-0.62%) S&P 500 (-0.58%) Nasdaq 100 (-0.43%) [delayed] -BBG
  • #gold prices appear to bias towards the upside in the medium-term outlook as the Fed balance sheet hits a record high at US$ 7.17 trillion in October. https://t.co/VeWtshH2Do
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.63%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.38%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/K1WCvXfvHP
  • Forex sentiment analysis can be a useful tool to help traders understand and act on price behavior. Learn how to get the most out of understanding trader sentiment here: https://t.co/LjEjTexrCg https://t.co/mScAj3cYuw
  • Bitcoin ($BTCUSD) is close to taking out the June 26, 2019 swing high to put us to highs not seen since January 2018. The next technical line in the sand is 13,880 https://t.co/5wLI95NvVp
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.21% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/HvNnGTl1K1
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.58% Wall Street: -0.60% FTSE 100: -0.61% Germany 30: -1.34% France 40: -1.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Gkj2BzNMfm
  • Japanese Yen Outlook: Wait-and-See Bank of Japan May Bolster JPY - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/10/28/Japanese-Yen-Outlook-Wait-and-See-Bank-of-Japan-May-Bolster-JPY-.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $JPY $EURJPY $USDJPY https://t.co/wa9uqxV7Bw
  • The US Dollar may struggle finding momentum as markets remain in limbo until the presidential election. ASEAN currencies eye US GDP data, earnings, Brexit talks and rising Covid-19 cases. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/l705RWumj5 https://t.co/JoJt09kHpw
S&P 500, Dow Jones: Can Stock Markets Predict Presidential Elections?

S&P 500, Dow Jones: Can Stock Markets Predict Presidential Elections?

2020-10-28 05:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

How Can Stock Markets Impact US Presidential Elections?

  • How can returns in the Dow Jones, S&P 500 influence voters at the polls?
  • This study analyzes the indices 1 year and 3 months before elections
  • Do voters respond to stock performance as an election nears?

Introduction

Many factors can impact the outcome of US presidential elections, such as the shape of the economy, a voter’s background, turnout, outcomes in swing states and more. But what about returns in the stock market?

This is a special report that will analyze the performance of the S&P 500 and Dow Jones leading up to the 22 presidential elections since 1932. I will examine how the two indices performed on average one year and 3 months before an election, comparing their returns against whether or not the incumbent party won.

Background

First, let us consider how might the performance in stocks influence elections in the first place? The price of a stock represents ownership of a fraction of a corporation, and is influenced by supply and demand forces reflecting the given firm’s expected fortunes. Some stocks will pay you a dividend and grant you voting access in shareholder meetings. But most importantly, you gain the right to sell the stock in the future.

If the price of a stock rises in value, the holder can make a profit by selling at a higher price than where they entered. If investors think that a business can make more returns in the future, boosting demand for their shares, then the price will often rise. There can be both specific and systematic forces that determine which way a stock can go. This piece focuses on the latter, or how the shape of the US economy as a whole drives stocks.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones are stock indices that weight key sectors in the economy differently, such as information technology, real estate and energy. If their returns are positive heading into an election, this could be because investors expect the underlying businesses to generate more profits in the future. This could be due to a rosy outlook for economic growth, perhaps raising the odds of the incumbent party maintaining its grip on power.

Conversely, if stock returns are negative heading into an election, it could be due to a more pessimistic outlook for growth. If this is the case, then one might reasonably assume that the party running for reelection could be at a higher risk of losing its position. That is only the case, of course, if voters generally value the performance of stock markets. This is a limitation in this study, discussed in further detail at the end.

S&P 500, Dow Jones Returns 1 Year Before Presidential Election

Of the 22 elections since 1932, there were 18 instances when returns in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones one year before a presidential election averaged positive. Of those 18 occurrences, the incumbent party won 11 times, or about 61.11%. Returns in the stock market were negative the other 4 times. Of those, the incumbent party lost 3 times, or about 75% - see table below.

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones: Can Stock Markets Predict Presidential Elections?

S&P 500, Dow Jones Returns 3 Months Before Presidential Election

What happens in this study when the time frame changes from 1 year to 3 months before an election? In this case, of the 22 occurrences, there were 13 when stock returns were positive. Of those instances, 11 times, or 84.62%, the incumbent party won. Meanwhile, there were 8 instances when stock returns were negative. The incumbent party lost 7 times in this case, for about an 88.89% failure rate.

US 500 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% 1% 4%
Weekly 18% -7% 3%
What does this mean for the S&amp;P 500 outlook?
Get My Guide
S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones: Can Stock Markets Predict Presidential Elections?

Conclusion

In short, the 3-month data seems to offer more consistent outcomes compared to 1-year out. More often than not, the performance of the stock market closer towards an election seems to correlate with whether or not an incumbent party wins. It should be noted that correlation does not imply causation. It could be that voters place greater emphasis on stocks 3 months before an election as they pay more attention to current events in preparation for casting ballots. There are some limitations to this study.

Open a demo FX trading account with IG and trade currencies that respond to systemic trends.

Starts in:
Live now:
Nov 03
( 02:11 GMT )
How can politics drive markets each week?
Geopolitical Risks Affecting Markets in the Week Ahead
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Study Limitations

The election sample space is limited to 22, more observations tend to increase the accuracy of results.

This data does not take into account how much voters value stock returns around elections. According to Gallup, as of June 4 2020, about 55% of Americans reported owning stock.

This data does not take into account the depth of gains versus losses in stocks around election years. That is, do higher stock returns increase the likelihood of an incumbent party winning and vice versa?

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP, AUD, USD Volatility to Swell on Cross-Continental Geopolitical Risks?
GBP, AUD, USD Volatility to Swell on Cross-Continental Geopolitical Risks?
2020-10-28 01:00:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-27 18:30:00
VIX Index: US Election Uncertainty to Drive Market Volatility
VIX Index: US Election Uncertainty to Drive Market Volatility
2020-10-27 15:30:00
US Presidential Election Timeline and Implications for Gold Prices
US Presidential Election Timeline and Implications for Gold Prices
2020-10-27 14:15:00
Advertisement