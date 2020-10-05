US Dollar Fell as SGD Rose, PHP Struggled. Trump’s Health, Stimulus Eyed

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Bearish Near Term, Bullish Long Term
2020-10-03 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook Underpinned by Resurgent Volatility
2020-10-04 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Futures Erase Gains, DAX 30 Tests Support, Oil Falls
2020-10-02 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Nikkei 225 Fourth Quarter Forecasts
2020-10-04 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
Gold May Surrender on Lockdowns, Vice Presidential Debate, Fiscal Stimulus Stalemate
2020-10-03 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
GBP Weekly Forecast: Key GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch, Brexit Deal or No-Deal?
2020-10-03 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: JPY May Rise as S&P 500 Falls on Stimulus Woes
2020-10-04 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #ASX200 Index Outlook Dictated by #RBA Rate Decision, Federal Budget $XJO $ASX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/10/05/ASX-200-Index-Outlook-Dictated-by-RBA-Rate-Decision-Federal-Budget.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/UjKmicEkVC
  • EUR/USD is no longer oversold after its bounce last week and an extension of its previous decline now seems likely short term. However, the outlook longer term is more positive. Get your #currencies update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/EfYPOIOYLi https://t.co/NknwmbXvt7
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.04% Silver: 0.84% Gold: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/cN5wEOBaTv
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.36% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.32% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.24% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fDwIsPM7PC
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.49%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 64.47%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/wD6TyLPTjV
  • $Gold sliding lower alongside $USD and $JPY #SP500 futures, #crudeoil and the #ASX200 all climbing higher as market sentiment notably firms https://t.co/pMlmLrKXL0 https://t.co/Mo4aROpZNC
  • Market Snapshot Broad risk-on tilt to kick-off the Asia-Pacific trading session Risk-sensitive $AUDUSD rising alongside #SP500 futures and #crudeoil Haven-associated $USD and $JPY tracking lower
  • Despite losses in September, equity markets rounded out the third quarter with gains as they transition into the fourth quarter. With a looming US Presidential election, further turbulence can be expected. Get your #equities update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/mHSYkYQVsh https://t.co/1MpntMnllP
  • Australian Dollar is on the counteroffensive into the October open but remains vulnerable below trend resistance. The levels that matter on the $AUDUSD technical chart. Get your #currencies update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/X1LVe1WU3L https://t.co/5EIvYDxkKr
  • Tune in to @IlyaSpivak 's #webinar at 10:00 PM ET/ 2:00 AM GMT for insight on the cross-market outlook in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/E213bTtq5C https://t.co/mYgfny6S1V
US Dollar Fell as SGD Rose, PHP Struggled. Trump’s Health, Stimulus Eyed

US Dollar Fell as SGD Rose, PHP Struggled. Trump’s Health, Stimulus Eyed

2020-10-05 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso, Malaysian Ringgit – Talking Points

  • US Dollar cautiously fell versus ASEAN FX, IDR and PHP struggled
  • Capital was slowly flowing back into emerging markets as S&P rose
  • Key risks ahead: Trump’s health, US fiscal stimulus and Brexit talks

US Dollar ASEAN Weekly Recap

The haven-linked US Dollar succumbed to selling pressure this past week as US fiscal stimulus hopes likely ended the 4-week long losing streak in the S&P 500. Equities even brushed aside US President Donald Trump contracting the coronavirus, opening the door to political uncertainty ahead of the November election. A somewhat disappointing non-farm payrolls report was brushed aside.

Focusing on its performance against ASEAN currencies, the Singapore Dollar was one of the best-performing ones as well as the Malaysian Ringgit. Where the US Dollar held its ground was against the Indonesian Rupiah as net foreign equity outflows persisted. Meanwhile the Philippine Peso struggled as Benjamin Diokno, Governor of the local central bank, opened the door to further easing monetary policy.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How can you overcome common pitfalls in FX trading?
Get My Guide

Last Week’s US Dollar Performance

US Dollar Fell as SGD Rose, PHP Struggled. Trump’s Health, Stimulus Eyed

*ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index averages USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR and USD/PHP

S&P 500 Versus Emerging Market Capital Flows

With recent gains in US indices, it seems to have inspired a cautious inflow of capital back into Emerging Markets – see chart below. This may have contributed to some of the weakness seen in the US Dollar against its ASEAN peers. Currencies from developing markets can be quite sensitive to these flows. It is thus important to recognize external factors that could inspire volatility in the week ahead.

Starts in:
Live now:
Oct 07
( 15:10 GMT )
What is the week ahead for equities?
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended
 US Dollar Fell as SGD Rose, PHP Struggled. Trump’s Health, Stimulus Eyed

External Event Risk – US Fiscal Stimulus, Donald Trump’s Condition, FOMC Minutes, Brexit Talks

With that in mind, all eyes still remain on US fiscal stimulus hopes and the ongoing health of the president. Last week, the Democratic-lead House of Representatives passed a $2.2 trillion package on party lines. Whether or not the bill makes it past the Senate remains to be seen, but further delay risk souring market mood as it did throughout most of September, opening the door to USD strength.

This is of particular importance given the FOMC minutes due on October 7th. There the Fed may reiterate some of its cautious commentary about the economic outlook without an urgent need to expand its liquidity-boosting measures. That increases the importance of a timely fiscal package as markets are forward-looking. Data out the US continues to broadly outperform relative to expectations, though by at a shrinking margin.

The debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamal Harris is also on tap on Wednesday. Last week’s presidential debate inspired a slight ‘risk-off’ tilt in its aftermath as Joe Biden pulled ahead Donald Trump in the polls. Another source of market volatility could come from ongoing Brexit talks. Rising odds of a ‘no-deal’ could complicate global growth recovery prospects.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

ASEAN, South Asia Event Risk – Singapore Retail Sales and Maybe GDP, Philippine Trade Balance

The ASEAN economic docket in comparison is fairly light. Singapore will release the latest retail sales report. Local third-quarter GDP data may cross the wires between October 7th – 14th. This is as August’s Philippine trade data crosses the wires on October 9th. With that in mind, USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR and USD/PHP may remain focused on external developments this week.

On October 2nd, the 20-day rolling correlation coefficient between my ASEAN-based US Dollar index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index increased to -0.90 from -0.88. Values closer to -1 indicate an increasingly inverse relationship, though it is important to recognize that correlation does not imply causation.

ASEAN-Based USD Index Versus MSCI Emerging Markets Index – Daily Chart

US Dollar Fell as SGD Rose, PHP Struggled. Trump’s Health, Stimulus Eyed

Chart Created Using TradingView

*ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index averages USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR and USD/PHP

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Presidential Election Timeline and Implications for Gold Prices
US Presidential Election Timeline and Implications for Gold Prices
2020-10-02 15:10:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-01 01:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-09-30 15:30:00
GBP, USD Eye Brexit, Presidential Debate & Outlook for Stimulus Talks
GBP, USD Eye Brexit, Presidential Debate & Outlook for Stimulus Talks
2020-09-30 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR