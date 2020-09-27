AUD/USD Analysis Ahead of Presidential Debate, Supreme Court Nominee Battle

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Break Risk and Dollar Charge Sees Accelerants Next Week
2020-09-28 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Dow Jones, Sterling, US Stimulus, NFPs
2020-09-27 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of Monthly High with OPEC on Sidelines
2020-09-26 04:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Caught at Resistance- WTI Breakout Pending
2020-09-24 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Dow Jones, Sterling, US Stimulus, NFPs
2020-09-27 16:00:00
Dow Jones Rebounds at 23.6% Fibonacci Level, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Climb
2020-09-25 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Rising US Dollar Sinks XAU/USD, Will Losses Extend?
2020-09-26 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Plummets, Are the Bulls Done For?
2020-09-25 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Dow Jones, Sterling, US Stimulus, NFPs
2020-09-27 16:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD
2020-09-27 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY & AUD/JPY Rates Diverging
2020-09-26 19:05:00
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #2020election polls continue to show Democratic nominee Joe Biden maintaining a strong lead #Trump Supreme Court nomination may throw a wrench into bipartisan stimulus talks #AUDUSD is trading at former resistance-turned-support. What happens if it breaks? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/09/27/AUDUSD-Analysis-Ahead-of-Presidential-Debate-Supreme-Court-Nominee-Battle-.html
  • USD/MXN pushes higher as a long-awaited correction in the US Dollar gets underway. Get your #currencies update from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/QMpun4KOgO https://t.co/KAYojshy0P
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/KXMefr6a3r
  • Join analyst @DavidJSong at 6:30 PM ET/10:30 PM GMT for your weekly update on key news trading events. Register here: https://t.co/gBlrRpCc55 https://t.co/5FwNLSVYje
  • *Reminder: Weekly Strategy Webinar tomorrow morning at 8:30am EDT on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • EUR/USD fell sharply last week and there are few signs yet that the selling is over. However, a bounce is likely before the decline resumes. Get your #currencies update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/BxglKuKVhj https://t.co/8nJQXhUTHI
  • The week ahead has many systemic issues that take control of the markets, but scheduled data is heavily skewed to the Dollar. Here is my video for the week ahead: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/09/26/SP-500-Break-Risk-and-Dollar-Charge-Sees-Accelerants-Next-Week.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/PL3KZhn1HV
  • GBP turbulence persists as investors eye the next round of EU-UK Brexit negotiations. Cautious optimism signals a deal is near. Get your #currencies update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/WjU4oYpmf7 https://t.co/QJp3jpS3Ui
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/ukvZfr6BXf
  • BoE’s Tenreyro says evidence on negative rates are “encouraging” Meanwhile, STOXX Europe Banks Index resides at all time lows https://t.co/bBYcLrtXhj
AUD/USD Analysis Ahead of Presidential Debate, Supreme Court Nominee Battle

AUD/USD Analysis Ahead of Presidential Debate, Supreme Court Nominee Battle

2020-09-27 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

2020 Election, AUD/USD Outlook, Presidential Debate, Supreme Court Dispute - Talking Points

  • 2020 polls continue to show Democratic nominee Joe Biden maintaining a strong lead
  • Trump Supreme Court nomination may throw a wrench into bipartisan stimulus talks
  • AUD/USD is trading at former resistance-turned-support – what happens if it breaks?

37 DAYS UNTIL THE US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

We are officially less than 40 days away from the general election on November 3, and the polls so far continue to show Democratic nominee Joe Biden maintaining a strong lead over the incumbent. Polling data taken as of today show the former Vice President keeping an above-average lead vs Donald Trump as the two prepare for their first one-on-one debate on September 29.

2020 US Election Polls

AUD/USD Analysis Ahead of Presidential Debate, Supreme Court Nominee Battle

Source: RealClearPolitics

A major point of tension continues to be over the replacement of former Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Mr. Trump recently announced Coney Barrett as her replacement, which if confirmed would heavily tilt the ideological composition of the judicial penal overwhelmingly to the right. Given her relatively young age – and with no set term limit – Ms. Barret would be able to serve on the court for a relatively long time.

How Does a Supreme Court Nomination Work?

AUD/USD Analysis Ahead of Presidential Debate, Supreme Court Nominee Battle

Source: USA Today

While Trump is eager to put in a justice before the election – which typically takes a little over 70 days – Democrats may attempt to stall the process until after the election. Both sides were already at odds over several policy issues – including the prospect of another round of stimulus – but this recent development could make bipartisan coordination even more difficult.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

With economic data beginning to underperform relative to economists’ expectations and the initial rally in statistics and equity markets starting to fade, the urgency for a fiscal boost is growing. At a congressional testimony last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell urged – though without taking sides – for policymakers to coordinate additional fiscal stimulus after provisions from the previous package expired.

Without reliable coordination, the prospect of a delayed timetable could sour risk appetite – as we saw last week – and could end up hurting the cycle-sensitive Australian Dollar. At the same time, the increased uncertainty could put a premium on liquidity over returns and catapult the haven-linked US Dollar higher. How might this impact AUD/USD from a technical standpoint?

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Price Analysis

AUD/USD is currently trading at a key inflection point which previously capped the pair’s gains earlier this year before it capitulated and faced an aggressive selloff. How the pair interacts at this level may be critical. Puncturing support at 0.7018 with follow-through may signal the start of a deeper pullback and could cast a bearish shadow over AUD/USD’s short-term trajectory.

AUD/USD - Daily Chart

AUD/USD Analysis Ahead of Presidential Debate, Supreme Court Nominee Battle

AUD/USD chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or@ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Market Outlook Ahead of the First Biden-Trump Presidential Debate
Market Outlook Ahead of the First Biden-Trump Presidential Debate
2020-09-24 01:00:00
Market Outlook Ahead of the First Biden-Trump Presidential Debate
Market Outlook Ahead of the First Biden-Trump Presidential Debate
2020-09-23 02:00:00
US Dollar Struggles as S&P 500 Diverges With Emerging Market Capital
US Dollar Struggles as S&P 500 Diverges With Emerging Market Capital
2020-09-22 05:00:00
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market
2020-09-17 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish