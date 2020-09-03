US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Outlook

Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.20% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.27% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.29% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Di7qsYr7Vu

Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.79% France 40: 0.78% FTSE 100: 0.36% Wall Street: 0.08% US 500: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/fT5O3Pw9sl

#NOK, #AUD and #SEK are expected to be the most-active #G10 FX versus #USD with one-week implied volatility at 13.40, 10.67 and 10.58 respectively [delayed] -BBG

I'm still watching 'risk assets', but the Dollar has drawn more of my attention. Its stiff reversal raises serious questions with $USDCNH marking the most interesting pair in my book https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/09/03/Dollar-Starts-its-Recovery-and-USDCNH-May-Lead-That-Chart-Tech-Leaders-Break-from-SPX.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/1AUxrBlNVz

Traders tend to overcomplicate things when they’re starting out in the forex market. This fact is unfortunate but undeniably true.Simplify your trading strategy with these four indicators here:https://t.co/A4dqGMPylo https://t.co/3uvBBO7SCN

Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here:https://t.co/1oygcFMFNs https://t.co/DbW7RbbULn

Alibaba (9988 HK) and Xiaomi (1810 HK) will be added into the Hang Seng Index with effect from 9th Sep. This will significantly increase the 'tech' weight of the stock benchmark. https://t.co/NGCUM8cX6M

Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.69% Gold: 0.35% Oil - US Crude: 0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7kybA0yhvC

An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/JdvW6HNuqV https://t.co/X5CFdJtocv