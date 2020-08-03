US Dollar Fundamental Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-03 03:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Eyes OPEC Output Restart, US and China Demand
2020-08-01 01:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 & ASX 200 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-02 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Tags Fresh Record High Price as Extreme RSI Reading Persists
2020-08-03 05:00:00
Gold Price Weekly Outlook: Consolidating Near Record Highs
2020-08-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-03 03:00:00
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/CAD
2020-08-01 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Can USD/JPY Get Out of Its Own Way?
2020-08-01 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cHqi1 https://t.co/xLh6DUDP0Z
  • 🇮🇳 Markit Manufacturing PMI (JUL) Actual: 46.0 Expected: 47.8 Previous: 47.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-03
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Markit Manufacturing PMI (JUL) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 47.8 Previous: 47.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-03
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.37%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.89%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uwU8vz1V6f
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fNWJBFXWhf
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.03% France 40: -0.04% US 500: -0.14% FTSE 100: -0.17% Wall Street: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/QFbGqVy6nq
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/UTWxbnvXJc https://t.co/DMHGAcP90O
  • 🇮🇩 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) Actual: 1.54% Expected: 1.66% Previous: 1.96% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-03
  • Heads Up:🇮🇩 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) due at 04:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.66% Previous: 1.96% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-03
  • Dollar weakness undermines $USDMXN performance as coronavirus cases continue to spook the market. Get your #currencies update from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/ftsEGlJZaq https://t.co/fIF3kvCb1q
US Dollar Fundamental Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

US Dollar Fundamental Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

2020-08-03 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit, Philippine Peso – Talking Points

  • US Dollar drop continued against ASEAN currencies
  • ASEAN external risk: US fiscal stimulus and jobs data
  • ASEAN and South Asia risk: GDP, RBI rate decision

US Dollar ASEAN Weekly Recap

The haven-linked US Dollar extended losses against its ASEAN counterparts last week, with the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso seeing some of the best performance. The Indonesian Rupiah was close to little changed as well as the Indian Rupee – see chart below.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for USD in Q3?
Get My Guide

Market sentiment spent most of the past 5 trading sessions broadly improving, and this is what ASEAN FX paid most attention to – as expected. All eyes were on the Federal Reserve as the central bank left interest rates at near-zero levels as Chair Jerome Powell hinted for the need in a prolongment of accommodative policy measures. The Fed highlighted that this is due to the considerable risks the coronavirus poses.

All eyes were also on key tech earnings last week as Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google smashed expectations, pushing the Nasdaq 100 higher. In Malaysia, the nation reported a larger-than-expected trade surplus. The markets have also been shrugging off rising US-China tensions. Ebbing stock market volatility and accommodative central bank policy around the world have been depressing the US Dollar

Discover your trading personality to help find optimal forms of analyzing financial markets

Last Week’s US Dollar Performance

US Dollar Fundamental Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

*ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index averages USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR and USD/PHP

External Event Risk – US Fiscal Stimulus, Non-Farm Payrolls Report, Lockdowns?

External event risk for ASEAN currencies somewhat fades this week, but USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR and USD/PHP will likely remain sensitive to market mood. The US Congress ended last week without an agreement on the next fiscal package as the $600 extra unemployment benefit per week expired. But hopes remain high for a deal, a delay would risk sparking a selloff in stocks and boost the USD.

Markets continue to shrug off the surge in US coronavirus cases and what has recently been a spike in fatalities as well. It may be due to the measures taken thus far to contain the spread as inadequate to materially throw off the outlook for future GDP. Harsher lockdowns remain an upside potential for the US Dollar in the event it stokes demand for preserving capital and liquidity.

All eyes at the end of the week turn to the US jobs report for further information into the health of the labor market. Data continues to outperform relative to economists’ expectations as of late. A rosy jobs report, combined with an ultra-loose Fed, may boost equities further. That may propel the SGD, MYR, IDR and PHP higher on average towards the end of the week.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

ASEAN, South Asia Event Risk – Indonesia and Philippine GDP, Reserve Bank of India Also Due

The ASEAN and neighboring economic calendar docket is fairly busy though as more will be revealed about the damage Covid-19 has done. On Wednesday, Indonesia GDP may contract about -5% y/y in the second quarter, a historical amount. Then on Thursday Philippine GDP could shrink about -9% over the same period. Aside from a material miss in expectations, IDR and PHP may look past these as markets are forward looking.

Investors may already be pricing in these outcomes, looking forward to the anticipated economic recovery ahead. More timely data include Philippine trade data as well as Singapore retail sales. China, a key trading partner for the ASEAN group, will release Caixin composite PMI data on Wednesday followed by the latest trade balance figures on Friday at an unspecified time.

In another part of the Asia Pacific region, the Reserve Bank of India will have its interest rate decision on Thursday. The central bank may reduce its benchmark repo rate to 3.75% from 4.00%. However, expectations for a 25-basis point cut are fairly split. This is a key ingredient for potential volatility in the Indian Rupee depending on what side investors find themselves. Follow me on Twitter for updates in USD/INR.

At the end of last week, the 20-day rolling correlation coefficient between my ASEAN-based US Dollar index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, excluding China, (EMXC) stood at -0.89. Values closer to -1 indicate an increasingly inverse relationship, though it is important to recognize that correlation does not imply causation.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn how to become a more consistent forex trader
Get My Guide

ASEAN-Based USD Index Versus MSCI Emerging Markets Index (Ex China) – Daily Chart

US Dollar Fundamental Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

Chart Created Using TradingView

*ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index averages USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR and USD/PHP

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-03 03:00:00
Why I Started to Trade FX
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-31 14:30:00
Why I Started to Trade FX
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-30 19:00:00
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD Analysis. US Dollar At a Turning Point?
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD Analysis. US Dollar At a Turning Point?
2020-07-30 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.